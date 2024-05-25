Many South Africans were left confused about the identity of the Gupta brothers arrested in India for abetment of suicide

Ajay and Anil Gupta were detained after being linked to the death of a prominent builder in Dehradun

The Justice Department confirmed that the country was searching for Rajesh and Atul and not the Guptas in custody

Many netizens have been confused by the identity of the two Gupta men who were arrested in India. Some social media users wondered if Ajay and Anil were part of the Gupta brothers wanted for State Capture offences in the country.

Gupta brothers face charges in India

Indian authorities reportedly linked Ajay and Anil Gupta to the death of a prominent builder in Dehradun on 24 May 2024. According to The Times of India, the pair face charges of abetment of suicide after a suicide note penned by Satinder Singh Sawhney named them. The 52-year-old reportedly jumped off the terrace of a seven-storey apartment.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola told News24 that while Gupta family members were arrested in India, they were not the ones South Africa issued an arrest warrant for.

Department’s Chrispin Phiri also informed the publication that officials were aware of the Gupta’s alleged arrest:

“Our arrest warrants were for Rajesh and Atul Gupta. Nevertheless, formal processes are underway through the High Commissioner in India to verify and for possible engagement.”

South Africans puzzled by arrested Gupta brothers’ identity

Many netizens debated if Ajay and Anil Gupta were the brothers implicated in State Capture who evaded arrest in South Africa.

@NtlatlapaBokang said:

“Hope our Brics brothers will come to the party.”

@nordienmn added:

"You gota be kidding me?!! "

@Ziphelele_Ncube pointed out:

“Stop lying. It is not Ajay Hawu. He confirmed that it's not those who are arrested in SA.”

@Thabo_Ramphisa commented:

“Hai nonsense they failed long time ago.”

@visse_ss said:

“Lies”

