Quiz: Who Was Behind Some of Mzansi Politicians’ Most Hilarious Moments?

South Africa's politicians have gone viral over the years for some of the most side-splitting moments, either in parliament or in public

From Naledi Pandor's accent being made fun of to Jacob Zuma fumbling over his speech, there is no shortage of funny moments

Briefly News wants to test our readers to see if they have a sharp memory and can remember who said what

Briefly News tests readers to see if they know who is behind the funny moment. Images: Phill Magakoe/AFP, Rodger Bosch/AFP and Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are no strangers to some of the nation's unforgettable squabbles between politicians and tongue-twisting moments. Briefly News put together a quiz to test our readers' knowledge and memory.

6 Funny Parliament moments that made South Africans laugh

To upgrade your knowledge on this and have fun, read our article about some of the funniest moments politicians entertained the nation.

The moments include Cyril Ramaphosa's unexpected slur, Naledi Pandor versus Willie Madisha and Zuma's tongue-twisted antics.

Source: Briefly News