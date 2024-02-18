One of South Africa's youngest political parties, Rise Mzansi was transparent about its donors and how much they got

The party is led by Songezo Zibi, former editor of Business Day and Financial Mail connection to the Oppenheimer family

Rise Mzansi made their financial connection with the Oppenheimer public after receiving millions of rands

JOHANNESBURG - Rise Mzansi following their transparency about donations from the Oppenheimer family. The political party was registered in October 2023 for the first time.

Rise Mzansi got R15M donated by Rebecca Oppenheimer, and it caused a buzz. Image: Bloomberg

The party is led by finance guru Songezo Zibi, and the party attracted one of the richest sponsors. South Africans working to discuss the political party.

Rise Mzansi gets millions from Oppenheimer's

According to SABC News, Rise Mzansi revealed that they got R15 million from Rebecca Oppenheimer. According to the Political Party Funding Act, they were obligated to declare donations above 100,000 up to R15 million.

Who are the Oppenheimers?

The sponsor for a Rise Mzansi is the granddaughter of former De Beers chairman Harry Oppenheimer. The family founded the diamond empire, which became the biggest in the world

Who else is sponsoring Rise Mzansi?

The political party also got R500 000 from Cairo's communication. Other companies gave away smaller amounts, including Injozi Design and Main Street.

South Africans shared their thoughts on Rise Mzansi:

Amogelang Sebolaaneng said:

"Not a surprise that Oppenheimer has held South Africa by the horns, I hope they(Rice Mzanzi)know what they have signed up for(accepting that is a signature) and perhaps know who will be their instructor."

Coast Lebole Lekepe wrote:

"This is one of the political strategies in modern politics of dividing Afrikans through a ballot box, when we are divided is easy for them to infiltrate us, all this parties are there to destroy not to build and we just go with air whenever it goes, we can do better only us Africans."

Tiyani Godfrey Marima commented:

"All the political parties are owned by rich people. They all get the mandates from the same people. We need a political party who will be independent financially, unlike relying on Stellenbosch mafias and other rich South Africans."

Lerato Masilo wrote:

"UAT rejected those fundings because we don't wanna be owned,we want people to own them selves."

Meshack Pisane Djking Mish said:

"South Africa they will congratulate you for being poor."

Simbongile James added:

"At the end of the day all political parties are funded by the same people or capital. There are no saints either."

Ntate Njabulo wrote:

"They fund all political parties so that who comes to power it will be easy for them to capture them."

DA gets most of R40M donations out of 6 parties

Briefly News previously reported that the DA has the upper hand when it comes to election campaign budgets. The leader of the Western Cape topped the list with the most donations.

Some of the biggest political parties in South Africa got a sum of R40 million. John Steenhuissen's DA is second to none in attracting funders.

According to eNCA, political parties donated for the e Second Quarter Disclosure Report of the current financial year. The parties included ANC, Freedom Front Plus Patriotic Alliance, DA, IFP and Action SA.

