The African National Congress has made efforts to settle its debts after receiving some much-needed financial support

The Electoral Commission of South Africa released the latest party funding disclosure report, which revealed the donations the ANC has declared

The ANC declared a total of R32m donated by two companies, Batho Batho Trust and United Manganese of Kalahari

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is making good on its promise to settle some of the party's multimillion-rand debts.

The ANC declared R32 million in donations to the IEC, which were used to settle its debts. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

After receiving a much-needed financial boost from funders, the ruling party has paid R15 million each to the South African Revenue Services (SARS) and the Johannesburg Expo Centre.

Party funding disclosures report reveals ANC declared R32m in donations

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) released the latest political funding disclosure report on Tuesday, 28 February.

According to the report, the ANC declared a total of R32 million for the third quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year, with the lion's share of the funding announced as donations in-kind.

Which companies made donations to ANC during 2022/2023 financial year?

A company that has historically donated to the governing party, Batho Batho Trust, helped the ANC settle its over R80 million tax debt reported in 2020 by paying 15 million to Sars for the party.

The other contribution came from United Manganese of Kalahari (UMK), which donated R15 million. The ANC also happens to have historical ties to UMK as a shareholder.

According to News24, UMK paid the R15 million donations to the Johannesburg Expo Centre, which is the venue where the ANC hosted its national elective conference in December 2022.

