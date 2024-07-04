The Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, has full confidence in the Cabinet he recently announced, weeks after the 2024 general election

His Cabinet includes seven members of the African National Congress, a member of the Patriotic Alliance, the Inkatha Freedom Party and Rise Mzansi

South Africans had less faith in his Cabinet than he did, and some shared their thoughts on the province's government

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Panyaza Lesufi trusts his Cabinet. Image: @GautengProvince

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG— Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi trusted his new Cabinet, even though South Africans didn't feel the same way.

Lesufi is confident in the Cabinet's capabilities

According to SABC News, Lesufi spoke after announcing his Cabinet. It consists of seven members of the ANC, one member of RISE Mzansi, the Imkatha Freedom Party, and the Patriotic Alliance.

MECs given new portfolios include the former Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile, now the new Treasury and Economic Development MEC, and Faith Mazibuko, now the new MEC for Social Development. Lesufi is confident the Cabinet can improve the province. Their mandate is to crush lawlessness, crime, and corruption, support municipalities, and revitalise the province's CBDs.

Mzansi has little faith in them

South Africans discussing his Cabinet announcement on Facebook were less than pleased and challenged him.

Vusi Pumpe said:

''Start by cleaning the Johannesburg CBD.''

Cphiwe Skhoma said:

''Meaning you will fight your own comrades because you and I know that they are corrupt.''

Bill Daniels said:

''First, keep the Premier position. Next month, you all might be voted out.''

Lebo Mthabela said:

''Edwin Sodi's friends made it back in.''

Lesufi shares dreams of a Limpopo-to-Gauteng bullet train

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Lesufi envisions building a bullet train that travels from Limpopo to Gauteng.

He shared videos and images of model bullet trains he wanted for the province, and SA laughed at him.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News