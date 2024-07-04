The Democratic Alliance's Gauteng leader, Solly Msimanga, pulled no punches when he dissed some of the MECs in Panyaza Lesufi's Cabinet

Lesufi appointed the Patriotic Alliance's Sheila Mary Peters as the MEC of Transport, RISE Mzansi's Vuyiswa Ramokgopa as the Agriculture and Rural Development MEC and the IFP's Bonginkosi Ndlovu as e-Government MEC

Msimanga called the appointments laughable, and South Africans turned on him, roasting him and the DA

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Solly Msimanga had unpleasant words about some of Panyaza Lesufi's MECs. Images: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and @GautengProvince

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — The Democratic Alliance's Gauteng leader, Solly Msimanga, is unhappy that Premier Panyaza Leasufi appointed members of the Patriotic Alliance, RISE Mzansi and the Inkatha Freedom Party to his Cabinet.

DA's Solly Msimanga slams MECs

According to IOL, Msimanga said it is laughable that RISE Mzansi's national chairperson, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, has been appointed the MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, the Patriotic Alliance's Sheila Mary Peters, the MEC for Environment and the IFP's Bonginkosi Ndlovu the MEC for e-Government.

Msimanga said some of the departments in which Panyaza Lesufi's Cabinet of MECs heads are jokes. He slammed the separation of the Department of e-Government from the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs portfolio. He was also against establishing a Department of Environment, saying the ANC exposed itself and that it was only interested in gaining votes.

South Africans roast Msimanga

Netizens on Facebook flipped the switch on Msimanga and roasted him.

Shemane Masia said:

"The DA is going to fire Solly for failing to deliver on his election KPI.''

Thandeka Thande said:

''Okay, keep quiet because that's none of your business.''

Piet Kemp said:

''The ANC is too clever for them. Karma!''

Phuti Sam Lestoalo said:

''Solly, political positions will humble you. Go back and refresh your manifesto.''

Ntshebele Mmaswi Bapela said:

''Solly and his granny Helen thought they could bully Panyaza as they did with Cyril."

DA expected to withdraw Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Deputy speaker

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the DA announced that it would withdraw its Deputy Speaker for the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

Msimanga made the announcement after negotiations between the DA and the African National Congress crumbled.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News