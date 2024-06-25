The Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi caused a stir when he announced an interest in a project for a faster train to Limpopo

He posted pictures of the concept train and shared a video of the model of how it would look like

South Africans were not excited, and many believed it would take years before the project was brought to fruition

JOHANNESBURG– Gauteng's premier, Panyaza Lesufi, wants a speed train that travels from Gauteng to Limpopo.

Panyaza posts about speed train

Lesufi posted on his X account @Lesufi and shared images of a speed train with a caption that read:

"Let's take this task to the next level. #Speedtrain2Limpopo."

Lesufi also posted a video of how the bullet train, which he envisioned, would travel between the two provinces. View the tweet here:

Mzansi sceptical about speed train

South Africans were not convinced about the bullet train.

Slwane Mthimkulu said:

"Panyaza attends Africa Rail, takes pictures of train models and uses his hashtag and now people in the comment section are thinking this dream of his for a speed train to Limpopo is becoming a reality."

Betaway said:

"And 15 years later we will will be standing."

Evidence Bongwe asked:

"Did Helen Zille approve this project?"

General Mdlaka asked:

"Can you focus on delivering the basics that you are failing like water and electricity?"

Ntombikayise asked:

"But why Limpopo? Durban or Sun City via Harties would make more economical sense."

Her MajestyNhla said:

"That train will end in Polokwane and the rest of Limpopo won't see. We don't care."

NABInator said:

"The middle class already have Gautrain. I hope this will cater for ordinary people a well because Gautrain is ridiculously unaffordable."

Panyaza Lesufi denies getting orders from Cyril Ramphosa

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Panyaza Lesufi denied ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa instructed him to appoint members of the Democratic Alliance in his cabinet.

This came after he delayed announcing his cabinet, and media reports claimed that the ANC's leader had given Lesufi instructions.

