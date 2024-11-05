Kaizer Chiefs React to Fans Bad Behaviour During Humiliating Loss to Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs have responded to their fans' poor behaviour in their Carling Knockout clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium

Nasreddine Nabi's side were outclassed by the Premier Soccer League defending champions, which led to unacceptable actions by their fans

The Soweto Giants also confirmed the punishment that has been ditched out to those who were arrested during the game

Kaizer Chiefs broke their silence on their fans' poor behaviour during their 4-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout quarter-final at the FNB Stadium over the weekend.

Before the match, the Premier Soccer League confirmed that the tickets were sold out, and the stadium was filled to the brim.

The Glamour Boys fans displayed unsportsmanship behaviour after their team were down in the first half of the game.

Kaizer Chiefs release official statement over their supporters unsportsmanship behaviour during the Carling Knockout clash with Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs release official statement on pitch invasion

According to iDiskiTimes, Kaizer Chiefs released an official statement on their website concerning the bad behaviour of some of their fans during the game.

Aside from the pitch invasion, some were throwing missiles at Sundowns players while they were celebrating their goal. The Soweto giants also confirmed that those of their supporters who misbehaved have been apprehended and will appear in court on Monday, November 11, 2024.

"Kaizer Chiefs would like to apologise to all our stakeholders, sponsors sincerely, the Premier Soccer League (PSL), South African Football Association (SAFA), and our loyal supporters for the disappointing incidents witnessed on Saturday during the Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final match against Mamelodi Sundowns," the club stated.

"While it was a beautiful day for football, it was unfortunately marred by behaviour that has no place in our beloved game.

"The invasion of the pitch and the throwing of missiles onto the field are entirely unacceptable.

"Fans who misbehave are banned from attending football matches in South Africa."

Nabi explains why Chiefs lost to Sundowns

Briefly News earlier reported on Nasreddine Nabi explaining why Kaizer Chiefs suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium.

The former Young Africans coach could not get the revenge he longed for as he congratulate the Brazilians for their resounding victory over his team.

