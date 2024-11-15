Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi will not be in the dugout in this weekend's competition involving Amakhosi, Mamelodi Sundowns, and two other Premier Soccer League sides.

The Soweto giants, Sundowns, Golden Arrows and Chippa United, will participate in the Home of the Legends Cup at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

The first semi-final of the competition will be between the Glamour Boys and Golden Arrows, while the second one will be a mouthwatering clash between Masandawana and the Chilli Boys, who initially withdrew from the competition.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi will not honour weekend's Home of the Legends Cup as he recovers from a minor injury.

Nabi to miss Home of the Legends Cup tournament

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Nabi will not be heading to Gqeberha with the Kaizer Chiefs' squad as the Tunisian mentor is recovering after undergoing a minor orthopaedic operation.

The former AS FAR Rabat coach missed out on the chance to get revenge against Sundowns if they eventually meet in the final after losing their last two games against the Brazilians.

Kaizer Chiefs released an official statement to confirm Nabi's absence from the competition on their handle on X.

"Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi, who is recovering at home after recently undergoing a minor orthopaedic operation, will not travel to Gqeberha," the club stated.

Amakhosi also confirmed that assistant managers Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze will be in charge during the competition in Nabi's absence.

"Assistant coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze will take charge of the team that will face Golden Arrows in this weekend's Home of Legends Cup," the Soweto-based club added.

"We wish him a speedy recovery."

