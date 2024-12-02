“Done and Dusted”: Emotional Woman Celebrates Her Academic Achievement

A young woman shared a clip of herself reacting to seeing the results relating to her academics

After checking her cell phone, the woman became emotional while sitting at a restaurant table

Members of the online community sent the student congratulatory messages about her success

A young woman was elated after seeing her positive academic results. Images: @whozzop

Hearing about their achievements often fills people with pride and gratitude, reminding them of the hard work and support that made it possible. One woman recently celebrated her academic success, marking a significant milestone in her journey.

Woman passes PGDA

A TikTok user named Promise, who uses the handle @whozzop on the social media platform and is one of many young women celebrating their academic achievement, uploaded a video showing her reaction to finding out she passed her Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting (PGDA).

While sitting at a restaurant, the young lady was filled with joy after she checked her phone for the results.

She added in her post's caption:

"By His grace, through faith. Thank you, Lord! PGDA done and dusted."

Watch the video below:

Academic success thrills Mzansi

A few local internet users took to the woman's comment section to congratulate her on her academic success, just as people congratulated a 24-year-old woman who shared a celebratory video of herself hearing she passed the bar exam in November.

@rachelmhlanga100 wrote in the comment section:

"Congratulations, Promise! You worked so hard! You deserve this, my baby."

@s_matabishi said to the young lady:

"Congratulations. He has proven that His grace is sufficient for us all."

An amazed @leesah.mzi added:

"I'm so proud of you."

@maryfar2424, who also sent well wishes, wrote:

"I'm sure you worked extremely hard for it! I'm glad it paid off."

@lala_tivane added in the comment section:

"This is incredible."

Commenting on Promise's reaction to the good news, @alexstudies__ noted:

"The way you're shaking, ugh, angel."

Working woman passes with distinctions

