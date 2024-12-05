The South African former Mamelodi Sundowns player Cassius Mailula recently showed off his sleek ride

The football player posted several pictures of him standing by his luxe Audi R1 M car on social media

His Audi Q5 Quattro has a base price tag of R1.1 million in several authorised dealerships nationwide

former Sundowns player Cassius showed off his ride. Image: @mailula.cassius

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player Cassius Mailula recently became the talk of the town as he showed off his luxury wheels.

Cassius Mailula flaunts his R1M car

One thing about South African football players is they never miss a chance to flaunt their luxurious and sleek cars on social media.

Recently, the former Masandawana player Cassius Mailula posted several pictures of his Audi, which is worth R1 million, on his Instagram page. At just 23 years old, Mailula is already hitting the street with a car worth R1 million.

The post was captioned:

"A beautiful day filled with sunshine and smiles."

See the post below:

Who is Cassius Mailula

Cassius Mailula, a 23-year-old soccer talent, began his youth career with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016. In 2022, he was promoted to the senior team, where he enjoyed notable success. After just one season, during which he made nearly 20 appearances and scored nine goals, Mailula made a move to Major League Soccer, joining Toronto FC.

Earlier this year, he joined Wydad AC on loan, reuniting with his mentor and former Mamelodi Sundowns FC coach, Rulani Mokwena. After facing limited game time in North America, Cassius Mailula expressed hopes of reigniting his career at Wydad.

“I chose Wydad AC for several compelling reasons. First, I will be under the guidance of Mokwena, who knows me well and has always believed in my abilities."

