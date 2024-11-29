Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula is still waiting to find out if he will get a permanent contract at Moroccan side Wydad Athetic

The 23-year-old is on loan at the Wydad from Canadian-side Toronto FC and is looking to impress former Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena at the Moroccan giants

Local football fans said on social media that the player must return to South Africa as he faces uncertainty at Wydad

Cassius Mailula is still trying to convince former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena to give him a permanent contract at Moroccan side Wydad Athletic.

The 23-year-old joined his former Masandawana mentor at Wydad on loan from Canadian side Toronto FC at the start of the season and has one goal in eight league appearances.

Striker Cassius Mailula is pushing for a longer stay in Morocco. Image: mailula.cassius.

Source: Instagram

Mailula left Mzansi in 2023 for MLS football but failed to impress in North America and has since joined Wydad on loan.

Cassius Mailula hopes to impress Rhulani Mokwena

Mailula wants to stay at Wydad, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, the new Wydad coach, Mokwena, wants to keep Mailula, but a decision will not be made anytime soon.

The source said:

"It's true that Wydad does have an option on Cassius Mailula to sign him on a permanent deal. But it is not something that they will not rush into doing as there is still time. It's a decision likely to place at the end of the season."

Fans say Mailula must assess his options

Local football fans said on social media that Mailula must consider all his options, while some suggested that he should return to South Africa.

Lindo Mlito Kuhle made a suggestion:

"Another talent about to be wasted, Sundowns shouldn't have rushed to sell this boy overseas. He needs to come back home and revive his career. At Stellenbosch, they can train him to be better again, but at Wydad, there is too much pressure, and their fans are very impatient with non-performers."

Sabelo Magagula said the player made the wrong choice:

"He should've gone to Croatia instead of following Rhulani."

Dumisani Dube says Mailula has no choice:

"Given that he failed at Toronto, what else can he do?"

Igwe Masabs Sp warned the player:

"As long as he knows that as soon as Rhulani goes, he is in trouble."

Keketso Motumi said Mailula must take note:

"He must ask Percy what happened after Pitso left."

MLS-based Mzansi star continues to shine

As Briefly News reported, Minnesota United star Bongokuhle Hlongwane has earned an MLS contract extension.

The South African star finished as the club's top scorer with 11 goals despite being moved from his preferred position as a striker to a more defensive role at right-back.

Source: Briefly News