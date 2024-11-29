Mamelodi Sundowns Star Could Follow in Bafana Bafana Legend’s Footsteps at a European Club
- Leeds United has been named as the second English club reportedly interested in Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star Khuliso Mudau
- The Sundowns player has attracted interest from several European clubs, including German giants Bayern Munich and Burnley
- Local football fans are divided over the future of the 29-year-old, while they are mostly frustrated by the constant rumours of his PSL departure
Defender Khuliso Mudau could follow in the footsteps of Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe by joining English club Leeds United.
The Championship side has reportedly emerged as the second English club interested in the Mamelodi Sundowns star after Burnley FC has also been linked with the player.
Mudau has scored six goals for Sundowns since 2020 and has an international goal, which has caught the eye of several European club scouts.
Leeds United are interested in Khuliso Mudau
Mudau is a target for European clubs, according to the tweet below:
According to a Soccer Laduma source, Leeds United have inquired about the services of the player, who Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi recently criticised.
The source said:
“You know Leeds United have always had scouts looking at players in South Africa, and this time around, they are monitoring Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau. Actually, they have inquired about him as they are interested in him.”
Fans are divided about Mudau’s future
Local football fans said on social media that they are frustrated by the constant rumours surrounding Mudau, while others are divided about whether the player will move to Europe.
Chris Kaycee Josh does not believe the rumours:
“Nobody wants him. He will end up at Moroka Swallows or Nkana FC.”
Masilo Ramohlola os not a fan:
“Mudau will never play in Europe, his weakness is that he makes that one favourite skill of his and ends up facing up his own goals.”
Mthotho Mbuli backs the player:
“Sundowns must let him go. He deserves it.”
Kganki Dwane says Mudau is constantly being linked:
“This one is always attracting interest.”
Tabiso Tyso Tee asked a question:
“Why so much interest in Europe? For goodness sake, Mudau will play in the Club World Cup next year.”
