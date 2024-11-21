What I Ordered vs What I Got: SA Woman's Hilarious Clothing Haul Fail

One hun was left in tears as she showcased the items she ordered versus what she received

The clip captured widespread attention, amassing over 6.6 million views, thousands of likes, and numerous comments

People flooded the comments section to share their thoughts on the babe's clothing haul

A young lady was heartbroken by her purchases, so she took to social media to show them off.

A lady unveiled what she got vs what she ordered in a TikTok video. Image: @dfw_feranmi

Source: TikTok

Woman shows what she ordered vs what she got

The hun was thrilled to finally receive her online purchases, but things took a surprising twist, leaving her in tears.

She shared a video under the social media handle @dfw_feranmi, showcasing the various clothing items she bought. In the clip, @dfw_feranmi compared how the outfits looked online versus how they fit her, and the results were far from what she had anticipated, leaving her disappointed.

The video sparked a massive buzz on social media, leaving many in fits of laughter. It garnered over 6.6 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

People react to the lady's clothing haul

The online community was stunned by the hun's clothing haul, flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Reliance said:

"But if she walks fast, we won’t notice ai."

Bee shard:

"The star jeans, baby girl, I am hurt for you."

Bokii added:

"Did you use a dupe app of Shein cause what!! Mine came looking exactly like the picture."

MrYocka expressed:

"The problem is you thought they also come with the body."

Nhlalonhlewas amused:

"I've been laughing the whole time."

