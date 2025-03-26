A woman shared a TikTok video showing the massive task of preparing dinner for her expansive family, dishing out food onto an astonishing 22 plates to ensure everyone gets fed

In her caption, she notes that despite being "home alone" with all these people, they must count the plates multiple times to make sure nobody is missed during the meal preparation

South Africans flooded the comments section with relatable experiences, with many sharing nostalgic memories of growing up in large households

A woman has given social media users a glimpse into the monumental task of preparing dinner for her extraordinarily large family.

Content creator @bongiwe.bonisile.79 shared a video on Facebook showing herself dishing out food onto numerous plates. The footage reveals her serving a hearty meal of chicken curry with vegetables and rice to feed her extensive household. In her caption, she writes:

"Home alone kuphi kodwa??? We always have to recount 100 times so we don't miss anyone 😭😭😭."

The video shows the woman carefully preparing 22 plates of food, highlighting the significant effort required to feed everyone in her household. This scenario is common in many South African homes where extended family members often live together under one roof. The content creator's comment about recounting the plates 100 times shows the responsibility of ensuring no family member goes without a meal.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

South Africa's growing population

South Africa's population has recently surpassed 63 million, according to the 2024 mid-year estimates, reflecting a growth of approximately 835,513 people—a 1.33% increase from the previous year.

Gauteng remains the most densely populated province, home to nearly 16 million residents, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 12.3 million. Together, these two provinces account for about 45% of the country’s total population.

South Africans share their experiences

Many South Africans could relate to the woman's experience and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Tokollo Teekay Wa Mathere observed:

"Kids are already fighting for a bigger piece."

@Tselane Khanye reminisced:

"At home we used to be seven, now it's just me and my son. Believe me when I say one day, when you are alone, you will miss this moment."

@Xolani Samukelo Hasani Xavi counted:

"22? Pipo, 14 plates on top of the table, plus one in her hands, plus six plates on the freezer."

@The Ark Chronicles shared:

"What I've found funny since I was a kid, homes with a lot of people are likely to be where they will ask you to stay for super... Yoh, where there are 2 siblings, they will eat inside while you're outside with the one you came to visit."

@Tshepiso Seruoe admitted:

"I would have anxiety living there, but it's not by choice."

@Rose Moncho reflected:

"Reminds me of days living in grandma's house."

