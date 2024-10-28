“I’ve Noticed Improvement”: Woman Starts Backyard Farming, Betters Her Poor Health
- A Cape Town woman, Thembisa Kulana, shared that she started backyard farming after contracting COVID-19
- She improved her health after she planted spring onions, spinach, carrots, cauliflower, rosemary and other herbs and vegetables
- Thembisa also completed a two-week course after discovering a farming training programme, which improved her skills
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Thembisa Kulana, a former laundromat employee, contracted COVID-19 in 2022, leading her to leave her job. However, all was not lost for the Cape Town woman, who improved her life and health with homegrown herbs and vegetables.
Backyard farming betters woman's health
According to Food For Mzansi, Thembisa, who lives in the township of Khayelitsha in Cape Town, shared that after she resigned to focus on her health, she turned to backyard gardening, planting green onions and spinach.
The woman, who lives with a chronic illness, stated:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"I only sell spinach and spring opinion on request. Otherwise, this garden is for me and my family."
She started to prioritise her health, cutting out junk food, improving her family's diet and saving money on groceries.
Raking in farming knowledge
After discovering a farming training programme through Abalimi Bezekhaya and completing a two-week course, Thembisa learned many skills, such as maintaining her crops, enriching sandy soil, and transforming vegetable scraps into fertiliser.
She shared with the above-mentioned publication:
"Before, I used to buy animal manure, and it was expensive. Now, I make my own bokashi from vegetable scraps, which works perfectly with our sandy soil."
Since then, Thembisa has expanded her garden, adding letters, pear trees, mint, rosemary, carrots, and cauliflower, which helps stabilise her blood pressure and lessens trips to the hospital.
The Cape Town woman notes that living with a chronic illness taught her to include vegetables in her diet, adding:
"I've noticed improvement since I started growing my food."
Woman turns job loss into thriving farm
In another story, Briefly News reported about a young woman from Durban who transformed unemployment into an opportunity by starting a small-scale organic farm.
The woman cultivated a fresh variety of produce, including potatoes, eggplants, green peppers, onions and spinach.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za