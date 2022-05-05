Mzansi do-gooder, BI Phakathi, is back with another video of him blessing an unsuspecting individual

The clip was shared on his TikTok account and shows him asking a car guard what she would like from the store

The Good Samaritan returns to hand her a pie, flowers, a trolley of groceries and several banknotes

South African philanthropist, BI Phakathi, had his online followers fighting the urge to cry after sharing a video of him making a car guard’s day.

He posted the video on TikTok, which sees him ask the female car guard what she would like from the store. The surprised lady asks for a steak and kidney pie.

BI Phakathi had a car guard weeping tears of joy recently. Image: @biphakathi1/TikTok

Source: UGC

After popping into the store, Phakathi is later seen returning to the lady with her pie. He also surprises her with a bouquet of flowers and a trolley-full of groceries.

She was so overcome with emotion that what Phakathi did next almost swept her off her feet. The generous gentleman handed her several cash notes amounting to well over R1 000.

Phakathi captioned the post:

“Car guard got surprised.”

South African netizens shared sweet and heartfelt messages in reaction to the beautiful gesture.

Check out the clip and the comments below:

Emihlempambaniso shared:

“Not me drowning in tears. Her reaction says it all."

user8658505679621 responded:

“Mr Phakathi for president.”

user6327812483038 replied:

“Ngavele ngakhala.”

Cyzwemkhize said:

“Akugcine nje unkulunkulu nezenzo zakho uqhubeke le phambili God bless you.”

xolieslie

"Ave ngikukhonzile bhutwabantu ngingakwaz nkocyam."

Sindi Malinga

"Inkosi ikubusise bhuuti wami."

user9090097353916 replied:

“May God increase where it's coming from. Amen.”

