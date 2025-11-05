Mondli Khumalo is devastated after the man who assaulted him years ago was let go by the United Kingdom court

The former South Africa Under-19 cricket player was close to losing his ability to return to the sport due to the damage he suffered from the incident

The cricketer's agent released an official statement about the verdict with social media users also airing their views on the issue

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Former South Africa Under-19 cricketer Mondli Khumalo has been left heartbroken after the man accused of brutally assaulting him two years ago was acquitted by a court in the United Kingdom.

The incident occurred on May 29, 2022, in Bristol, when an unnamed man attacked Khumalo outside a pub while he was celebrating a win with his teammates.

The assault left the South African cricketer, who was 20 at the time, with serious head injuries, including bleeding on the brain. He was immediately taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where he underwent several surgeries and was placed in an induced coma.

Police arrested a 27-year-old unnamed man shortly after the incident on suspicion of causing serious bodily harm to the cricketer.

There was uncertainty surrounding whether Khumalo would ever be able to play cricket again after the incident, as the prognosis was bleak.

The cricket community worldwide united in support of the Mzansi cricketer, launching crowdfunding campaigns through his club and receiving backing from notable figures to assist with his recovery and also provide monetary and social support for his family.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Despite the severity of his injuries, Khumalo, who had made four first-class appearances, made an inspiring recovery and eventually returned to playing cricket. However, he continues to rely on regular medication to prevent seizures.

SA cricketer left unhappy after verdict

Khumalo’s agent, World Sports Xchange (WSX), released an official statement to express their displeasure with the outcome of the case at the UK court.

After an extensive investigation and lengthy judicial process, the trial of the man accused of assaulting the youngster concluded with a verdict of not guilty.

World Sports Xchange expressed deep dismay over the court’s decision to acquit the man accused of assaulting their client, Mondli Khumalo, on May 29, 2022. The organisation noted that the nearly three-and-a-half-year gap between the assault and the verdict made it difficult for the jury to reach a decision "beyond all reasonable doubt." They extended their gratitude to the police, prosecution team, and witnesses who provided evidence during the trial.

WSX reaffirmed its unwavering support for Khumalo, praising his determination, courage, resilience, and humility throughout his recovery from such a traumatic injury.

They further condemned the alleged attacker’s post-trial behaviour, describing his actions, dancing, shouting, and taunting Khumalo’s supporters in the car park, as inappropriate. The organisation concluded by criticising the English justice system, calling the outcome a shame.

Here is what fans are saying about the issue on social media.

Lloyd Irish said:

"After 3.5 years, we thought justice would finally be served following the brutal attack on our friend Mondli Khumalo, but our justice system let us down massively!The thug was allowed to walk free as there was not enough evidence to prove against self-defence!😡 Scandal!"

Charlene Kerr wrote:

"Remember the story well, what a devastating verdict. Hope Mondli has recovered well after the awful incident xx."

Lisa Bryant shared:

"Dreadful verdict, totally wrong."

Helen Coker implied:

"Wow, unbelievable."

North Petherton Cricket Club added:

"Nearly three and a half years - 1,249 days - from the assault to the verdict has meant that achieving a “Beyond all reasonable doubt” verdict for the jury was regrettably not possible."

Source: Briefly News