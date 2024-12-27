A young lady faced backlash online after sharing a video of her boyfriend's friend sitting in what she believed was her rightful seat in his car

She captured the guy while they were cruising in the car and shared it on TikTok

The clip attracted many comments from social media users who were disappointed by the babe's post

A woman shared a video she had captured of her boyfriend's friend, who she felt was taking her spot in his car. Image: @sessyslaelo4

A local babe sparked a heated debate on TikTok after posting a video questioning her place in her partner's car. The young lady's frustration came when she had to sit in the back seat while her man's BFF occupied the passenger front seat.

As soon as the hun shared the clip on TikTok, under her handle @sessyslaelo4, it quickly went viral, attracting criticism and support from social media users.

The lady's unhappiness

In the short clip, the woman films herself from the car's back seat before moving the camera to show the guy sitting next to his friend, drinking cold beverages. She captioned her post with the question:

"Is it possible to sit at the back of your mom's car?"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi calls out the hun

The clip attracted 605K views and 3.1K comments from social media users who had comments that were far from sympathetic. Many criticised her for making a big deal out of what they viewed as unimportant, and some even suggested that she focus more on the relationship rather than such petty details.

User @Max_16 said:

"Buy your own car and make the rules."

User @MsAuthority added:

"I let friends. Brothers. His mother sits in front. It’s not much of a big deal. When I buy my own, all of them will sit at the back. The front seat will be reserved for my son."

User @K-GEE NC shared:

"My wife always prefers sitting at the back if there's another male in the car."

User @Clive sarcastically commented:

"It's even possible to catch a taxi."

User @Selane Tebatso detailed:

"😂😂😂My friend's girl knows her place is in the back seat when I'm around, priorities👍."

User @user9515182112267 added:

"A girl whose father has a car would never fight for a front seat🤣🤣🤣as long as l arrive at the destination."

