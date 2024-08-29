“Love Wins”: Mzansi Peeps React to a Chinese Man Marrying a Pedi Woman
- A video of a Chinese man marrying a Pedi woman made it to the internet, leaving many social media users amazed
- The bride looked gorgeous in an outfit that aimed to mix both cultures and showed off her tiny baby bump
- Mzansi peeps commented on the blending of the two cultures, while some just congratulated the couple
Love knows no bounds, and those in love understand that the heart wants what it wants.
A video of a Chinese man marrying his pregnant sweetheart went viral on TikTok after it was shared by user @ratseke1058 on his account.
Interracial love for the win
As the couple exited the house and went to the tent where the ceremony was to take place, it became evident that they had practised their wedding step, as they moved beautifully together.
Watch the video below:
SA peeps react to the video
After seeing the video, many social media users took to the feed to share their comments. While others expressed that it was their first time to see a wedding between a Chinese and Pedis, the couple still received love and well wishes from some TikTok users.
User @deldolphin congratulated the couple, adding:
"Love wins, congratulations weshu🥰🥰🥰."
User @mandrytina2 wished the couple well but shared her disappointment with the guest:
"I've never seen such a confused crowd, ke gore no mokgolokwane nyana iyoooh, congratulations to the couple
User @gellylujika also commented on the guests, adding:
"So confused and they look like they didn't get the theme. Bayaphithizela njee (they are just moving around) . They are here for the cake."
User @mmatseleng_jellytots shared:
"😭😭Ahhh as long ba le happy😩."
User @ngoato_kgaphola commented:
"Nice wedding my sister, don't mind these bitter people ba pelo tse Kgopo (and their wicked hearts) 💖🥰."
