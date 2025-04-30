Global site navigation

One Mzansi Chap’s Reaction Floored SA While on a Scary Ride at Gold Reef City Theme Park
by  Chuma Nontsele 3 min read
  • A South African man thought he was about to lose his life after going on an amusement park ride 
  • The chap visited Gold Reef City in Johannesburg to relive his childhood memories and have a good time 
  • Mzansi was floored by his hilarious reaction while he was on a rollercoaster ride with a group of strangers

A South African man trended on TikTok and made Mzansi laugh at his reaction to riding a rollercoaster.

Rollercoaster ride at Gold Reef City
He panicked during the ride and was surrounded by strangers who were by his side to offer help.

Man panics on Gold Reef City rollercoaster 

A South African man made everyone laugh when he panicked on a rollercoaster ride. The chap had visited the Gold Reef City theme park over the weekend to let loose and have fun.

He went on the famous ride and shared it with s couple of strangers who too were seeking to boost their adrenaline. The chap was all right until the ride started to speed up.

A wave of panic hit him, and he screamed. He humorously masked his fear by sneaking chuckles in between screams.

A Mzansi youngster, Tyreeq, took a video of the hilarious moment and posted it on TikTok. The video garnered almost half a million views and 458 comments.

The young man captioned his clip:

“Someone’s pillar of strength. Gold Reef will test your inner man.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by man on rollercoaster 

Social media users were dusted by the now-viral video and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

Man panics while riding rollercoaster
@user3730337844224 pointed out:

“There is always that one person in Gold Reef City.”

@tracy♡ was amazed:

“Bathong, that's my brother.”

@I am Berlin was not amused:

“This is not funny. I know the feeling. I took school kids on a trip, and when I decided to go in that thing, I nearly had a heart attack.”

@Tyreeq.🃏explained:

“It’s not that deep, we laughed about it after the ride.”

@AUD chuckled and shared:

“This ride is scary, but seeing other people's reactions will make you forget you are even on a ride.”

@The Fit Farmer commented:

“I understand shame. I have a picture from Gold Reef City that remains hidden.”

@Zee_17:Forever yena_23 shared:

“It feels like your soul is being taken out and your heart is in your knees.”

@Amethyst hilariously plotted:

“I  would bring this video up in every argument he wins.”

@kopano Diamond Kola explained:

“It's not scary, it just makes your stomach twist when it goes down.”

Source: Briefly News

