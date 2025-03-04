One mom showed off her acting skills and pretended to have seen her life flash before her eyes after her toddler disguised in a demonic homemade costume

The little girl innocently played dress up but ended up scaring Mzansi TikTokkers with her odd look during bedtime

South Africans were floored after watching the now-viral TikTok video and shared hilarious comments under the post

When children are given the chance to explore themselves openly, they tend to do the most unthinkable things.

One toddler gave Mzansi chest pains with her ungodly transformation during bedtime. Image: @poco_bw

Some explore their creativity while some pick older people’s brains with their curiosity about the world they live in.

Mom scared of toddler disguised as demonic creature

A young mom pulled off an Oscar-worthy performance and pretended to be frightened by her daughter who calmly presented her great transformation after playing dress up. The little girl was filmed by her "terrified" mother sitting on a black stool, embodying her demonic character.

She was dressed in a black plastic bag, normally used for storing trash. The little girl also painted her face white and wrapped her head with a blue towel.

The toddler presented herself to her family with no intention of scaring them. The mom pulled out her phone to film her findings and said:

“Today I’m definitely being tested. Look at this. I don’t only what’s going on. You can’t play like this.”

The entire thing was staged for social media content where the lady pretended to have found a demonic creature in her home. The toddler gave it away with her innocent look during filming.

She kept on smiling while her mom pretended to have found a tokoloshe in her home. The video is both scary and cute as the little one barely knew what was going on.

The clip trended on TikTok with 275K views, 7.8K reshares, and 22.3K likes.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to toddler disguised as demonic creature

Social media users were floored by the now-viral clip and shared their thoughts in a thrashing of 588 comments:

South Africans were both floored and terrified of one toddler's tikoloshe look. Image: @poco_bw

@Z said:

“She looks like a bad spirit.”

@Siphokazi.dlamini trolled:

“Monitoring spirit.”

@Chantel commented:

“You’re going to give us nightmares.”

@Tshegofatso mokate was freaked out:

“Why is it smiling?”

@Smah was terrified:

“Why am I seeing this at 11 pm, and I sleep alone?”

@Keletso Lemmako ♡♡ shared:

“I thought it was a tikoloshi.”

@Omphilemodisane decided:

“Yho, I almost closed the app, I guess that’s my sign to go to sleep.”

@Tshego Fatso asked:

“What's going on here?”

@mzamo mabaso laughed:

“Stop playing with the child.”

@ndilenhlerh replied:

“I found her at home as a zombie.”

@Tholoana Loana Zilwa commented:

“Thank God I saw this after finishing praying.”

