A young South African hun made Mzansi chuckle when she told her hilarious story of being mugged

The robbers ordered her to do an unusual act after the traumatic experience just to part ways on a good note

Social media users were floored by the woman’s story and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

South Africa’s crime rate remains embarrassingly high with criminals more getting creative.

Burglars have figured out ways to steal treasures inside a house without having to go inside it.

Mzansi dusted by what robbers ordered lady to do after mugging her

A young South African woman turned to TikTok to share her story of being mugged. Although the lady did not share details of how and what the criminals took from her, she told her followers the odd thing she went through.

Normally, robbers are quick with their mission. They plan ahead and swiftly complete it.

If criminals are focused on grabbing purses or phones from people on the streets, it becomes a quick grab-and-run mission. One young lady, Siza, stunned Mzansi when she shared what she was ordered to do after being mugged.

Siza was asked to twerk for her robbers to show that she did not have any hard feelings after the traumatic incident. The woman shared the story on TikTok:

“Smiling because life didn’t end when I got mugged and they told me to twerk to show that I’m not angry.”

Siza shared the post with the cape:

“Life can be so cruel.”

See the TikTok post below:

Mzansi reacts to woman’s robbery story in viral TikTok post

Social media users were floored by woman’s experience and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@Othandolwethu asked:

“I wrong for laughing?”

@_siluleko asked for a visual reference of the story:

“Is there a video perhaps for evidence we need it to find the phone?”

@Tsobi confessed to being amused:

“I apologise for laughing, but it was only for half a second.”

@sibu could not help but laugh:

“I’m sorry for laughing, but yeses.”

@langa double-checked if it was okay to giggle:

“Are you serious? I want to laugh without feeling guilty.”

@°🌺[[Blood]]🌺° pointer out:

“But, at least you weren't angry.”

@mshibe said:

“I fail to believe this.”

@siza replied:

“I thought I was dreaming too.”

@PABI☆ explained:

“I didn't laugh until I read the comments.”

@Boitumelo🎀 wrote:

“What they did is so wrong, I’m so sorry.”

@The Oracle had a burning question:

“Sorry. Did they cheer you?”

