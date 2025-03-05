A young South African lady regretted her decision to experiment with her hair by trying out a new hairstyle

The trendy woman visited a local beauty salon where she requested a relaxer, bleaching and pink hair dye

Things went south really quickly when the hairdresser applied all products on her head in one styling session

Billie Eilish might not have been the first celebrity to explore different hair colours but she’s helped popularise the trend.

One lady regretted experimenting with her looks after stepping into a beauty salon. Image: @tiegosekgobela1

Source: TikTok

Nicki Minaj and Rihanna also had their iconic and playful eras trying out different bold and colourful hairstyles.

Lady shares bad experience of relaxing, bleaching and dying hair

A young South African lady, Tiego, hopped on the cool trend of colourful hairstyles and unfortunately had a bad experience. Youngsters follow trends because they fear missing out or they want to fit in with the times.

Some people just love trying out daring looks or they want to remain unique in a world full of humans who desperately want to look alike. Tiego made the mistake of applying the relaxer, bleach, and hair dye on the same day.

The woman felt her head heat up from all the chemicals mixing together creating a burning sensation on her scalp. She panicked and restlessly moved in her seat while the hairdresser was busy styling her.

Tiego begged for the fan to be turned on in order to reduce the burning sensation. She cried as the hairdresser carried on with her assignment. The lady understood that pretty hurts and endured all the pain to later achieve her desired look.

She shared the clip on TikTok with the caption:

“Yho, never again.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman’s concerning reaction at beauty salon

Social media users consoled the restless lady in a thread of 480 comments:

@trudynoxxy blamed the hairdresser:

“The person who did your hair knew exactly what was going to happen.”

@Bongekile wrote in the comments:

“Babes, at least it’s not falling off.”

@Constance Kusangaya was disappointed in the hair professional:

“I blame the hairdresser, how can she let you do that?”

@precious💕 shared what she did to help:

“Not me fanning my phone trying to help.”

@Isa was amazed by the woman’s hair:

“Your hair has nine lives.”

@nokwazimtsweni explained:

“I know that hairdresser, her name is Mami. I know her from Princess Salon in Hatfield (behind Mochachos), and all I can say is that I've had my fair share of bad service. I now do my hair in Menlyn Mall.”

@kgopiee shared:

“What a dangerous time to be your scalp.”

@NollyNollz commented:

“People don't learn, even the stylist was wrong for this.”

