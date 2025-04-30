A proud South African mom showed off her young son’s skating skills on TikTok and garnered almost half a million views

The Mzansi woman from Johannesburg took her two boys on a fun day out ice skating and filmed their lovely experience

Social media users were wowed by the youngster’s incredible moves on the ice as he slid smoothly without falling

A mother of two boys was proud of her incredibly talented boy, who showed off his Michael Jackson moves.

A young Zulu boy wowed Mzansi with his ice-skating skills. Image: @amanda_msh

Source: TikTok

The youngster showed an interest in ice skating and dedicated his TikTok account to documenting his exciting skating adventures.

SA wowed by boy moonwalking on ice

A talented South African boy, Lwazi Hlatshwayo, went viral on TikTok after his mother, Amanda Hlatshwayo, posted a cool video of him ice skating. The young man glided on the ice and even started moonwalking smoothly.

His Michael Jackson moves made South Africans lose it after watching the video. Lwazi posted more on his account after realising how popular he had become on his mom’s TikTok page.

The youngster is sitting at 191 followers and has already posted six videos on the platform. Lwazi frequently visits the Northgate Ice Rink in Johannesburg to work on and polish up his skating skills.

Amanda is a very proud mom and gushed over her son’s admirable talent:

“Moonwalking on ice is another level of flex.”

South Africans advised the mom to get Lwazi into figure skating so that he could compete for awesome prizes and become an athlete. Lwazi shared with SA:

“I am a smooth criminal on ice.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

A young Zulu boy showed off his incredible talent.

Source: TikTok

Mzansi wowed by young ice skater

Social media users were in awe of the youngster’s admirable skill and commented under the post.

@user not found urged the mom to do something about the talent:

“Get him into figure skating right now!”

@Chanti was wowed by the youngster:

“He is smooth with it, too.”

@zama_goqo manifested:

“He is going to be one of the best SA ice skaters.”

@Samantha🦋♥️ longed for more:

“This video is too short.”

@Amanda Hlatshwayo explained:

“Right? I told him we should go back and record again. He got disturbed by the couple.”

@cypher exposed her sibling:

“My little brother just got jealous.”

@simply_Adam_007 said:

“I feel so robbed right now, he did it so well I wanted some more.”

@Amanda Hlatshwayo promised:

“We will definitely come back with more.”

@Kea.Maditse was wowed:

“Yoh, that’s a flex and he knows he is cool. I love it for him.”

