A local, talented toddler had a crowd of viewers screaming with pride after his dance took over the stage

The viral clip was posted on Facebook, showing him performing a wild pantsula and sbujwa combo

Social media users called him a future star, confessing they watched the video countless times, while others shared their disappointment with the man who pulled him off the dance floor

A young boy showed off impressive dance moves in front of a crowd. Image: Maradona De Dancer

A young boy became an instant sensation after busting insane moves in a video shared online, which got Mzansi talking and singing his praises.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Maradona De Dancer, showing the boy flexing his crazy moves, owning the circle, and wowing the crowd that was watching.

The kid steals the spotlight dancing

In the video, the toddler steps into the centre of a circle surrounded by a lively crowd. After glancing twice at the back, he effortlessly busts insane moves as if he were born dancing. His tiny feet hit every beat with crazy styles, switching between modern pantsula and slick sbujwa moves.

Everyone around cheers, hyping him up, and makes noise for the mini performer. Just when the vibe picks up and the boy starts enjoying the spotlight and the loud noise from the pleased crowd, a man enters the circle and lifts him off the floor, ending the magic too soon.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi loves the talented boy

The comment section was flooded with comments from social media users who were entertained by the talented toddler. Many showered him with compliments, praising his confidence and rhythm. Some predicted he'd grow to be a well-known dancer and feature on big stages. Others weren't impressed with the man who took him off the stage, ending the party too soon.

A boy had Mzansi wishing to see more of his videos after seeing him dance. Image: Westend61

User @Ntethelelo Sikuluma said:

"He is on fire 🔥 very hot 🔥 volcanic."

User @Nonhlanhla Nhlanhla added:

"Nice one, young boy🔥🔥🔥it's the leg on air move for me😂."

User @Mabotle Moloto shared:

"At his age he's going far only his parents must protect him and also ask God's protection over him i don't see any problem when a child shows his talent and gift at a young age it shows you as parent direction as to whee he's going to be in life go on and show the world what God blessed you with my boy👌👌."

User @Mbuso Villa asked:

"Why do people have to grab a child if he/she is doing something we love to see?"

User @Claluu Madzingira added:

"😂 These days, people give birth to their ancestors seriously. Imagine that little one moving like they will never be tomorrow."

Use r@Abby Machaka commented:

"Why do you take him away? This young boy is an entertainer 🔥😂😂😂. God protect him❤️."

