“Wrap It Up”: SA Floored by 5-Year-Old Birthday Girl’s Nonchalant Behaviour at Party
- A young South African lady who attended a five-year-old’s birthday party was amazed by the little one's behaviour
- She recorded a girl sitting on her chair as the rest of her family and friends sang her the Happy Birthday song
- After the video was posted on TikTok, social media users expressed themselves in a thread of comments on the viral post
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
One Mzansi lady was stunned by a five-year-old’s behaviour at her birthday party this past weekend.
The birthday girl watched as her family and friends sang her a happy birthday while she rested in her chair.
5-Year-old’s nonchalant behaviour at party
A five-year-old girl from Cape Town amazed the guests who attended her birthday party this past weekend. The little one did not shy away from showing her nonchalant behaviour while her friends and family sang her a happy birthday.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
One South African youngster, Onako Palagh, shared her POV at the birthday party. The little girl sat on her chair and unbothered watched as people sang and cheered for her. She rested her cheek on her hand and leaned back to watch her guests celebrate with little to no interest in what was happening.
Social media users were floored by the young one and shared their thoughts in a thread of commons on a now-viral TikTok video with over 100,000 views. Palagh captioned the well-performing video:
“The birthday girl was so nonchalant. It’s giving ‘wrap it up’.
South Africans tried to make sense of the little girl’s behaviour as children her age are normally excited to attend parties, let alone being thrown one. People speculated that the young one wanted something different for her special day.
Some kids her age celebrate their birthdays at Spur. Mzansi suspected that the 5-year-old wished for the same kind of celebration instead of being surrounded by helium balloons in her tiny living room.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi floored by 5-year-old
Social media users were dusted by the birthday girl and commented:
@Tertu Kawelekana suspected the 5-year-old’s next move:
“She’ll move out as soon as she can.”
“May jealousy never locate you”: SA warmed by bestie gifting her new homeowner friend with lovely gift
@Mukatshelwa pointed out:
“She’s as frozen as her party’s theme.”
@Basetsana_Manzini👑 commented:
“She’s fed up with her family.”
@Miley tried to make sense of the girl’s behaviour:
“She wanted to dance at Spur, and they disappointed her.”
@Leebow hilariously said:
“She is thinking about her stokvel money.”
@ncebsiemakhubonib pointed out:
“Maybe she wants to go to Spur.”
@~NONOZA~was curious:
“I wonder what she was saying in her head.”
@Cynthia Nkosi said:
“She probably had other plans for her day.”
3 Must-read stories about youngsters by Briefly News
- South Africans were floored when one Grade 5 teacher busted his two students sending each other love letters in class.
- People of Mzansi were dusted by a video of a young boy practising reverse parenting on his mother.
- A toddler's mom was scared of her daughter, who dressed up like a demonic creature at night and filmed her.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News (joined in 2024). Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. Chuma has 3 years of experience as a journalist. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za