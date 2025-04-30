A young South African lady who attended a five-year-old’s birthday party was amazed by the little one's behaviour

She recorded a girl sitting on her chair as the rest of her family and friends sang her the Happy Birthday song

After the video was posted on TikTok, social media users expressed themselves in a thread of comments on the viral post

One Mzansi lady was stunned by a five-year-old’s behaviour at her birthday party this past weekend.

The birthday girl watched as her family and friends sang her a happy birthday while she rested in her chair.

5-Year-old’s nonchalant behaviour at party

A five-year-old girl from Cape Town amazed the guests who attended her birthday party this past weekend. The little one did not shy away from showing her nonchalant behaviour while her friends and family sang her a happy birthday.

One South African youngster, Onako Palagh, shared her POV at the birthday party. The little girl sat on her chair and unbothered watched as people sang and cheered for her. She rested her cheek on her hand and leaned back to watch her guests celebrate with little to no interest in what was happening.

Social media users were floored by the young one and shared their thoughts in a thread of commons on a now-viral TikTok video with over 100,000 views. Palagh captioned the well-performing video:

“The birthday girl was so nonchalant. It’s giving ‘wrap it up’.

South Africans tried to make sense of the little girl’s behaviour as children her age are normally excited to attend parties, let alone being thrown one. People speculated that the young one wanted something different for her special day.

Some kids her age celebrate their birthdays at Spur. Mzansi suspected that the 5-year-old wished for the same kind of celebration instead of being surrounded by helium balloons in her tiny living room.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by 5-year-old

Social media users were dusted by the birthday girl and commented:

@Tertu Kawelekana suspected the 5-year-old’s next move:

“She’ll move out as soon as she can.”

@Mukatshelwa pointed out:

“She’s as frozen as her party’s theme.”

@Basetsana_Manzini👑 commented:

“She’s fed up with her family.”

@Miley tried to make sense of the girl’s behaviour:

“She wanted to dance at Spur, and they disappointed her.”

@Leebow hilariously said:

“She is thinking about her stokvel money.”

@ncebsiemakhubonib pointed out:

“Maybe she wants to go to Spur.”

@~NONOZA~was curious:

“I wonder what she was saying in her head.”

@Cynthia Nkosi said:

“She probably had other plans for her day.”

Source: Briefly News