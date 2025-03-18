University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) cheerleaders captivated audiences with their impressive dance moves at what appeared to be a special campus event at the main Westville campus

The viral TikTok video showcases not only female cheerleaders but also highlights a male performer who stepped up to display his talents

South Africans online showed their appreciation for the spirited performance, with many commenting on the quality of the routines

One man shared a clip showing the fiery moves of UKZN cheerleaders.

Source: TikTok

University cheerleaders brought energy and excitement to a campus gathering with their impressive dance skills.

Content creator @thisisnot.yazi_, who frequently shares UKZN-related content on TikTok, posted a video featuring the university's cheerleaders performing at what appears to be a special event at the main Westville campus in Durban. The clip shows both female and male cheerleaders taking turns to show their dynamic routines, with each performer bringing a unique flair to the stage.

The audience's enthusiastic response was evident throughout the video, with loud cheers erupting after each set of moves. The event seemed to bring together students from different UKZN campuses, creating a unified atmosphere of school spirit and celebration.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

UKZN's vibrant campus culture

The University of KwaZulu-Natal prides itself on offering students a well-rounded campus experience that extends beyond academics. UKZN, one of Africa’s leading universities, has a vibrant student culture that extends beyond academics, with multiple campuses across KwaZulu-Natal. The institution offers over 20 sports and recreational programs, including popular priority sports like athletics, football, rugby, cricket, and basketball.

Cheerleading has also become a growing part of UKZN’s student life, adding excitement to campus events. The university’s sports department actively promotes an active lifestyle, encouraging students to get involved, whether as athletes or supporters. This energy was on full display during the cheerleading performance, where the squad’s enthusiasm and the crowd’s cheers created an electrifying atmosphere.

TikTok users respond to the cheerleaders' performance

The cheerleading video sparked numerous reactions from viewers who were impressed by the performances:

@Lilac🪻 commented on the uniforms:

"The only UKZN cheer uniform I like 😭😭😭😭"

@Sandile Karveen jokingly expressed interest in the university:

"I'm quitting at Harvard, please welcome me at UKZN..."

@Prince showed appreciation for a specific performer:

"Kodwa the one with the brown braids please."

@Bhut Mo admired the talent:

"KZN ladies 🔥❤️"

@Maveti shared a humorous complaint:

"Flop is they are my type but I'm not their type 😩😭"

@Nyamazan😏12 shared a suggestion to the content creator:

"Normalize tagging them, phela Bafo😂"

