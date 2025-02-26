The Varsity Cup mascot gave a show to remember in front of a crowd that South Africans found incredibly underwhelming

The costumed dancer gave out some iconic moves for the audience and at one point busted out the Bacardi dance

Netizens supported the act but wished that people watching the performance could have appreciated it more

The Varsity Cup mascot stole the show for netizens who found the crowds reaction boring. Images: vanessathwala6/ TikTok, milorad kravic

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are so good at dancing that it might as well be part of our DNA. The Varsity Cup mascot is no different, it broke it down in front of an audience that didn't seem too excited to see a person wearing a lion costume bust out the famous Bacardi dance move.

What a tough crowd

TikTokker vanessathwala6 shared the clip by stating that it was the UP mascot dishing out the moves but this was later corrected by many commenters. Netizens were in love with the vibrant energy and the effort the mascot put into the dance moves. The costume itself is the star of the show as well, many people loved the tongue sticking out and the pink mane gives it some flair.

See the vibey video below:

The battle of the mascots

Commenters saw the opportunity to vent about the mascots found in their universities. According to one of them, the UKZN mascot takes the cake when it comes to vibes and overall energy. Sadly though, a UJ student complained about how their mascot didn't have the same energy.

Some commenters say Mzansi's mascot go over and above for their audiences. Image: Mike Powell

Source: Getty Images

The biggest complaint about the video, however, was how the crowd was so unresponsive to the mascot. The audience isn't shown completely but from what can be seen, only a few hands are waved but none of the audience members seem interested in cheering on the vibey lion. Netizens across the country appreciated the effort the mascot put in.

Read the comments below:

omphilemosehla said:

"Nothing comes close to the UKZN mascot🤣"

Paballo_28 mentioned:

"That's not the UP mascot that's the varsity cup mascot lala 🙄"

sheriff mashile commented:

"South African dance moves are the best, even in mascot costumes."

nicsdigitalhub shared:

"I want this for myself after mental breakdown I wear this and go to the park with a speaker 🔈 😭"

T🧸 posted:

"Y'all not hyping her enough for me 😭"

Gordon Bandile Ramaphosa stated:

"Camera man... Your work is outstanding... Give me an inbox I'll buy you lunch 👍"

Sine said:

"The crowd is so dry."

More entertaining stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a mom, known as @_dinnydinny on TikTok, shared a heartwarming video of her toddler at Tiger Milk Ballito, KZN.

previously reported that a mom, known as @_dinnydinny on TikTok, shared a heartwarming video of her toddler at Tiger Milk Ballito, KZN. One mother decided to put her twin boys' relationship to the test by challenging their generosity, and the results touched thousands of hearts.

A South African woman found herself in an unexpected situation after visiting her boyfriend and shared the outcome on social media. The babe took to her TikTok account under the handle @azolathandabantu5 where she shared the bizarre yet hilarious incident that has gone viral, sparking a flood of reactions online.

Source: Briefly News