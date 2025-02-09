A lady who attends the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) showed people how the institution helps to feed her

The TikTok creator posted a video showing the grocery that she received for free as a student at UKZN

Many people were fascinated by the video of the lady unpacking the food that the university made available for those in need

One young lady attending UKZN showed people that she gets free food. The student at UKZN's Westville campus posted a video about how much the university helped her.

A UKZN student did a haul of the free food parcel she received from the university. Image: @boitumelo_s / TikTok / Facebook / Albert HS Hirasen UKZN Corporate Relations Division

Source: UGC

The video by the woman in university received 2,000 likes. Online users commented on the video showing their thoughts about the quality of the food she received at no cost.

UKZN student unpacks free groceries

In a video by boitumelo_s, she filmed a haul of all the food she received as part of UKZN's free food parcel project. Her package included Kellogg's cornflakes, Maggi noodles, Lucky Star tin fish, 500g of Huletts sugar, a packet of maize, Aromat, salt, a pack of pads and other necessities including soap. The University also included a can of jam and a pack of Glen tea. The young lady said she got the parcel because she's registered in the Health Sciences faculty. Watch the video of her food haul below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa applauds UKZN

Many people complimented UKZN for taking good care of their students who are in need. Online users also appreciated that the university tried to get good quality brands included in the food parcel.

The UKZN student's gratitude for the free food parcel left many impressed with her character. Image: @boitumelo_s / TikTok

Source: TikTok

People were curious about how the UKZN student received a food parcel. The university has a Food Security Programme that started in 2012. Students referred by academic staff, SRC and other employees are screened, counselled and then provided with food hampers and parcels, as well as vouchers.

@Nokwanda applauded:

"Food parcel with such brands 👌💃"

Makhosazana🇿🇦 was moved:

"The gratitude in your voice 🥰🔥"

palesa_mgabadzeli was amazed:

"Hawu senithole amaFood parcels 😭😭? thina ?😭What course?"

Mamcusi dimples also asked:

"Hi sisi how did you get it my daughter she will be attending eUkzn"

Child of the most high, the TikToker replied:

"I got it because I am in the Health Sciences faculty and I started 3 weeks ago so that’s the only reason we got."

CURLY GODDESS was curious:

"What campus gives free food/parcels 😭"

Child of the most high 🫰🏽the creator responded:

"All the campuses have good parcels but I’m in Westville."

Ladyjohns_ declared:

"This should be initiated in all varieties."

4 Briefly News food haul stories

A student posted a TikTok video showing people the shopping she could afford to ensure she would not go hungry.

One lady with only R100 to spare showed people all the food items she was able to purchase on the small budget.

South Africans applauded another TikToker for making her hard-earned money stretch as she showed the groceries she bought with a few hundred rands.

Online users appreciated a woman who demonstrated that R500 is enough money to ensure meals for a whole month.

Source: Briefly News