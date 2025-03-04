A University of KwaZulu-Natal dancer left online users buzzing over her impressive dance moves

The TikTok video went viral online, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts and some gushed over the hun

One stunning student from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has set social media ablaze with impressive dance moves and looks.

A student left South Africans in awe with her looks and dance moves. Image: @ukzn_official

Source: TikTok

UKZN hun has netizens drooling

The young babe was captured in a video shared by the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) under the handle @ukzn_official where she showcased her killer dance moves, leaving netizens drooling over both her talent and beauty.

The video, quickly gained traction, with thousands of likes, shares, and comments flooding in from all corners of the internet.

In the clip, the UKZN student confidently danced to a popular song, effortlessly hitting every beat with precision and style. What makes the video even more captivating is her infectious energy and undeniable charm, making it clear that she is no stranger to the spotlight.

Her dance moves, combined with her natural beauty, have left many viewers in awe, as people praised her talent and personality.

Take a look at the stunner busting off her impressive dance moves in the video below:

Mzansi swoons over the UKZN student

The young hun's performance was met with an overwhelming positive response, as people flooded the comments section to share their admiration. Many were impressed not only by her dancing skills but also by how gracefully she blended her academic life at UKZN with her passion for dance.

DjFlairSA said:

“I fell in love with somebody who….Whatever the song says."

Felenkanini added:

"It's a good thing to see happy people."

Reyo wrote:

"Next time I'll be cameraman for free coz clearly cameraman/woman failed."

Uncle.Kaz expressed:

"Maybe ndoda why didn’t you tag her or you wanted us to ask you first."

Biane guhsed:

"The body."

Ckaotic wrote:

"Nami would dress like this if I had a body like that lol."

Sdiba replied:

"No man camera ibaleke leni ku stufuza,ngoba bengisabuka yena ukhonze futhi."

Hamazmo_079 expressed:

"The chick dancing in the background."

Punch wrote:

"At home she is very shy."

Hamazmo_079 commented:

"The chick dancing in the background."

Skavenger bibo commented:

"Then you think she can fall pregnant this one ne cici enkabeni never ayokuma emasendze mfana wami la."

Mmapaseka Mercy shared:

"You vale e south ntombo you vule e north nice body."

