A young white man showed off his sleek dance moves in a video making the rounds on social media

The viral clip gained massive traction on the internet generating many views, likes and comments

South Africans were impressed with gent's moves as they headed to the comments section gushing over him

One young man has set the internet ablaze with his impressive dance moves which he displayed in a video.

An Afrikaner flexed his impressive dance moves in a video. Image: Justin De Nobrega

Source: Facebook

Afrikaner's dance moves amaze SA

The man, who goes by the name Justin De Nobrega, went viral when he posted a video featuring his impressive dance moves to a popular track.

His routine, which combined amapiano and contemporary beats, quickly gained massive traction, leaving viewers in Mzansi and beyond in awe of his moves.

In the video, the man confidently moves to the rhythm of the music while displaying flawless footwork and infectious energy. His performance, which lasted only a few minutes, captured the attention of anyone watching with its upbeat tempo and flawless choreography.

The dancer’s commitment and passion for movement have struck a chord with many across South Africa. What makes this moment even more remarkable is that the man is Afrikaner and seeing him embrace the type of dance warmed the hearts of many.

In a country like South Africa, it has a rich history of dance, including styles like Gqom and Pantsula. The gent dance moves showcase how dance continues to bring people together, transcending cultural boundaries.

His display of enthusiasm for modern dance moves has caught the attention of people from all walks of life. Mzansi, known for its diverse culture and love for dance, has reacted with overwhelming support, flooding the comments section with admiration for the man’s skill and the joyful spirit he radiated through the clip.

Watch the video below:

SA loves the man's dance moves as they react

Many people flocked to the comments section to share their excitement about his moves as the video sparked joy among Mzansi netizens but also contributed to the growing global popularity of South African dance trends. The man’s effortless rhythm and confidence have earned him a place in the hearts of Mzansi, showing that dance is a universal language that connects people, no matter their background.

Sizakele Matlholoe said:

"They're killing the Afrikaaner farmers in South Africa. Meanwhile, the Afrikaaner farmer is killing us with his impeccable dance moves."

Aphiwe Nomnganga was impressed:

"You nailed it boer-wors."

Ntai Phetise cracked a joke saying:

"I'm taking those dance moves without compensation."

Tanya Phillips expressed:

"Love south Africans best dancers in the world."

Bee Zulu wrote:

"I wish I could dance like that I literally have to left feet.....I hope u not gonna accept Donald Trump offer umfwethu wena."

Thulas Ons'King ZamaZama gushed:

"A true South African blood."

Busisiwe Igama replied:

"You can keep the land and all the maidens including me."

Siphiwe Ntuli commented:

"South Africa is a kingdom of small Heaven indeed Rainbow Nation as it is."

An Afrikaner flexed his impressive dance moves in a video. Image: Justin De Nobrega

