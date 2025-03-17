"South Africa for the Win": School Kid’s Impressive Dance Moves, Mzansi Reacts

A little boy flexed his impressive dance moves in a video-making round on social media

He danced at a school field and the people on the internet were amazed by his moves

South Africans reacted as they flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts

A school kid's dance moves captured the attention of many people on the internet sparking reactions from netizens.

A boy wowed South Africans with his dance moves in a video. Image: @emmanam

Source: TikTok

Boy’s dance moves stir reactions in SA

The clip showcasing the boy's moves was shared on TikTok under the handle @emmanam which has since gone viral on the internet.

In the video, the boy can be seen enthusiastically performing a series of energetic dance moves at what appears to be a school event. The boy was dressed in a T-shirt as he stood next to two gentlemen. The school kid's performance started as a display of youthful joy and cultural pride leaving many people online entertained.

Many users applauded the boy for his rhythm and confidence as he broke it down on the dance floor with his impressive moves. The footage went on to become a hit on TikTok generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the video below:

SA reacts to little boy’s dance moves

The online community reacted to the video as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts saying:

Zakes_Naks said:

"As long as we all remember that hatred, racism etc is taught, we will be fine."

Delia Momegha added:

"South Africa for the win."

Zizi wrote:

"Goed gedoen seun en kan sien jy het dit geniet."

Ryannn commented:

"He timed the beat really good."

Audrey shared:

"Wow he surprised me dancing like that."

Tara.salie77 replied:

"I liked it before I even watched it. I know it's gonna be."

Elljonathan expressed:

"The SA I dream of you must continue you have Talent boy."

Jayson wrote:

"Love it. This is South Africa people. Respect."

Chingy shared:

"This is what I love about our country we all as one and we have that riddim in our veins."

Nikki.B was in awe of the adding:

"Ou seuna man....Maar dis julle se Afrikaans wat uit staan vir my! Oulik verby!"

Sonja mcgowan was impressed:

"Wow, I am shocked... He dances so flipping well with them."

Jin'sFlyingKiss wrote:

"This boy will be a legend in Amapiano one day. Thanks for teaching him."

Mel expressed:

"This is the SA I dream of."

