A young child stunned South Africa with his impressive dribbling skills, making netizens comment on his superstar potential

The kid is seen effortlessly weaving the ball between his legs as the audience sits back and watches in wonder

Folks across Mzansi applauded the ability the small boy possessed, with some people saying he should attend an academy

South Africans are no strangers to latent talent and one young boy wowed the internet with his. A kid was caught on video showcasing his impressive dribbling skills at a local high school. Netizens were in awe at what the young man could pull off and suggested he go to an academy.

South Africans praised a young boy on his impressive soccer skills that he showed off at a high school. Images: AzmanL, matimix

Source: Getty Images

Facebook account Everything Soccer shared the clip of the young child dribbling through his opponents on some high school grounds. The video starts with the young man showboating in front of the crowd with some onlookers applauding. There comes a moment where the people he's playing against just stand and watch his footwork.

See the video below:

Soccer for life

Soccer is a beloved sport in Mzansi. Social media platforms are filled with people sharing their opinions on matches being played in popular soccer leagues European and local. Fans of opposing teams love to roast each other on social media while many go out to buy their favourite team's kit to casually wear.

Soccer is a favourite past time for many South Africans. Image: FatCamera

Source: Getty Images

In the real world, seeing kids at a complex or a park kicking a ball around isn't an uncommon sight. Footballs are constantly brought out to play with on the school grounds, but rarely do people pay attention to what kids do the way netizens are with this little boy. South Africans loved the talent the young kid showed with many saying that his talent should be cultivated:

Read the comments below:

Busani Mazibuko Khanye said:

"Cheers to camera man who shoot and posted I promise you someone is watching and saw something me and you don't notice. His feets have talent just needs guidance to use it well 👌💥"

Sithandazile Maba mentioned:

"Yazi I'm not a fan of soccer but this kid made me realise how interesting soccer football it is 🔥"

Kgaugelo Kay Zungu-Nation commented:

"If he want to succeed, he must join pirates development."

Ebrahim Pandor posted:

"This one will make it for Kaizer Chiefs this is what they like even the fans like this."

Thabile Mahlobo shared:

"All the best mfana, I pray someone spots your talent. Love what I see. If I had a soccer team I would definitely sign you in with immediate effect stru."

Khathutshelo Sidimela said:

"It's one thing to be skilful and it's another to be a good soccer player, the young boy is very skilful 🙏🙏"

JR King Tau mentioned:

"He was a pro in his last life."

