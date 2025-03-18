Mzansi Relates to ‘Genius’ Crashing Out Over Matric Results After 4 Years

A young South African man shared how his heart is still aching after graduating from high school four years ago

The chap could not get over his grades and crashed out in a now-viral TikTok video where Mzansi consoled him

Social media users related to the gent’s pain and shared their stories in a thread of 276 comments

The final matric exams are one of the most important set of tests for high schoolers who hope to continue their studies.

One SA chap shared how his 2021 matric results still haunt him to this day. Image: @thandohntshangase

A lot of scholars study hard to obtain rewarding results that include numerous distinctions or at least an admission to a bachelor’s degree.

Mzansi relates to gent crashing out over matric results after 4 years

A young South African chap, Thando Ntshangase opened up old wounds after he shared a relatable video on TikTok. The young man pulled out his matric certificate from four years ago and crashed out after scanning it.

The gent was still not over the fact that he was short of 1% to earn himself a distinction. Ntshangase edited the video well with a trending background track that evoked sadness.

His followers and other TikTokkers were reminded of a memory that haunted them since they graduated high school and hoped to bury it in the back of their minds.

He captioned his now-viral clip that generated 175K views:

“That 79% on your matric certificate still haunts you to this day and it's been four years now. Matric results. Students receive their results with a 50% pass.”

Ntshangase also posts a lot of relatable content on his TikTok that Mzansi loves, but this one touched many who were vulnerable enough to share similar stories.

In order to obtain a distinction in matric, one needs to score an overall mark of 80% or higher. 50% and above is the desirable pass rate that most people settle for.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi relates to gent haunted by matric results from four years ago

Social media users related to the chap’s story and shared their stories in a thread of over 200 comments:

SA related to a chao who is still haunted by his 2021 matric results. Image: @thandohntshangase

@NkanyisoWise cried:

“You don’t really get it. I have 79%, 78 and 77%.”

@Mhlengi Sabela highlighted their struggles:

“Guys some of us have 29% so be grateful hey?”

@MaMgabe explained her dilemma:

“I have four 79%. I wish to go back to school.”

@Tiyyi H Mdaka remembered:

“Same, bro same. What’s worse is I got two 79%.”

@Thando commented:

“I got 78% for Maths lit and Life orientation.”

@KW3NA_ shared:

“I applied for a re-mark.”

@khulakmhlophe crashed out in the comments:

“78% Maths Lit, 77% Economics I won’t forgive myself. I was aiming for six distinctions but I got four.”

