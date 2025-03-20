Global site navigation

“Grade 7 Nogal”: Teacher Stunned by Vandalised Classroom, Mzansi Shocked by Naughty Students
People

by  Siphesihle Z Luthango 3 min read
  • A teacher shared her woes with the digital world after walking into her classroom, only to find it vandalised.
  • The whole learning area was a mess with desks covered in paper and the floor littered with pages and different books.
  • South Africans were shocked by the sight and discussed how difficult it has become to teach in the country

South Africa was eft stunned after an educator shared how badly her classroom was vandalised.
A teacher shared her traumatic experience of walking into her vandalised classroom, shocking Mzansi. Images: chubby_pheladi
Source: TikTok

A distressed teacher shared how badly her classroom was vandalised the moment she stepped into it. The entire learning area was a mess with papers and books covering the desks and the floor. Commenters were equally shocked by the scene and discussed how difficult teaching has become of late.

A scary sight to behold

The teacher in question was TikTokker chubby_pheladi, who shared the clip with a caption that read:

"This got me traumatised and it got me even more scared after I’ve learned the cause and background of the girls who did this 😭💔"

Almost every inch of the classroom was in disarray and a rude message was written on the board to seal the deal.

See the shocking video below:

Teaching as an extreme sport

Commenters were livid by the sight and shared their thoughts on how teaching has become such a difficult profession in South Africa, because of institutions and students alike. According to the University of Zululand, SA's teacher institutions produce 15,000 new teachers per year, but between 18,000 and 22,000 teachers leave the profession every year.

Education has been a problematic issue in Mzansi for a while now.
South Africa has been facing many issues regarding education as of late. Image: Leren Lu
Source: Getty Images

What makes things worse is that more teachers are leaving than they are joining. The education industry hasn't been doing well in South Africa as a whole. Many teachers can't find a post to work at yet the country needs more teachers.

South Africans discussed the state of education in the country and showed some empathy to the traumatised teacher.

Read the comments below:

Mrs. Thabethe 💍🇿🇦 said:

"What kids don't know is that teachers know their handwriting 🥺"

YourGirl mentioned:

"I found my table and storeroom like this today. I can't even rejoice on my payday, I'm so hurt😞"

Anita Dudu commented:

"I experienced something like this at the school I work at, I was so heartbroken💔"

Decemberr_rose shared:

"Oh my word😱 I’m so sorry you’re going through this colleague😭"

@Nkanyezi posted:

"If they can do this to your class that means your car is next 🤞🏽🤞🏽 Trust me."

Mkhwebane Siwe asked:

"I am I wrong to think this might be your colleague not kids?😭😭😭 Why would they include kuthi Baka grade bani? The Grade 7 part was to shift the blame, look closely to your colleagues."

Source: Briefly News

