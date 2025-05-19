A lady plugged South Africans with an impressive deal from Pick n Pay that left Mzansi going wild

The TikTok video gained massive traction on social media, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

People were amped as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts and ask for more information

A savvy Mzansi shopper has caused a stir on social media after revealing a massive discount deal on clothing at Pick n Pay, leaving fashion lovers rushing to their nearest store to see if the deal is legit.

South Africans were left buzzing after a woman shared a 70% off Pick n Pay clothing deal on TikTok. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

Woman shares plug for 70% PnP Clothing

The woman took to TikTok to share her fashion plug under the handle @noku_0_8, where she showcased a selection of trendy items she scooped up at a fraction of the price. @noku_0_8 expressed that everything is being sold at 70% off at Pick n Pay Clothing.

From stylish jackets to comfy tracksuits and casual tops, they came at a surprisingly low cost.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In her video, the woman encouraged others to visit their local Pick n Pay Clothing section, highlighting that the 70% off sale was happening in-store. The post quickly went viral, with social media users flooding the comments section asking which branch she went to and if the items were still available.

Some shoppers confirmed that selected stores around the country were offering major markdowns on clothing items, possibly to make way for new seasonal stock.

With the cost of living continuing to rise, many South Africans are looking for ways to stay stylish without breaking the bank. This unexpected deal seems to have come at just the right time for budget-conscious fashionistas.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the woman’s winter plug

South African users quickly flooded the comments section, thanking her for the recommendation, while some inquired for more information, and others simply gushed over the winter blanket.

FrannyB said:

"Resellers buy all the stock, hence you get there all sold out."

Human added:

"Are they getting rid of the clothing sections of pop?"

Stefanie wrote:

"It's a clearance sale that they have. Same here by our one in Eerster River."

User added:

"There wasn't much. I also went, but was definitely not willing to deal with the long queue.. wasn't worth it for just 2 items."

Bev suggested:

"The Ferndale store is 50% off everything in the store daily."

Mary-Jane commented:

"Pick n Pay Clothing Jean Crossing has a 50% off on jeans."

A woman shared a 70% off Pick n Pay clothing deal in a TikTok video that left South Africans buzzing. Image: Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

Winter finds and product plugs in South Africa

Briefly News reported that as winter grips Mzansi with icy temperatures, one woman has warmed hearts and homes by sharing a budget-friendly plug for this upcoming cold season that’s going viral.

reported that as winter grips Mzansi with icy temperatures, one woman has warmed hearts and homes by sharing a budget-friendly plug for this upcoming cold season that’s going viral. Mr Price is coming through for all peeps with their stunning winter finds, which left South Africans buzzing. The babe who goes by the TikTok handle @siso_gee has warmed up winter with her impressive Mr Price haul.

A South African woman has gone viral on social media after showcasing Woolworths’ latest winter boots collection, leaving South Africans in awe of the stylish seasonal finds.

Source: Briefly News