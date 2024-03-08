Amaka in Lagos: Ayanda Ncwane Sizzles in Nigeria for the Africa Choice Awards

Businesswoman Ayanda Ncwane looked regal in her two outfits in Nigeria as the host for a prestigious awards ceremony

Ncwane was the host of the Africa Choice Awards for the second time she penned a note to thank the organisers of the event

Mzansi peeps gushed over Ayanda Ncwane and many lauded her for never changing her style

One thing about Ayanda Ncwane, when she dresses up, she puts out all the stops.

Ayanda Ncwane hosted the Africa Choice Awards in Lagos, Nigeria. Image: @ayandancwane

Source: Instagram

Ayanda Ncwane hosts the Africa Choice Awards again

Media personality Ayanda Ncwane was invited to host the prestigious Africa Choice Awards. The ceremony happened in Lagos, Nigeria, and this was Ayanda's second stint as the host.

Ncwane penned a note to thank the organisers of the event, which read:

"Thank, you @africachoiceawards, thank you Nigeria for trusting me to once again host this year’s award show. It was epic and all kinds of amazing!"

The event took place on Sunday, 3 March, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel.

She posted a picture of her styled by her brother Phupho Gumede, and she wore a dress from Erica Moore.

More looks from Ayanda's visit to Nigeria

Ayanda changed into another look, a black dress from Grandeur Atelier and this look was also styled by Phupho Gumede.

Ayanda did a stellar job hosting the show and many peeps congratulated her.

Netizens laud Ayanda for a job well done

Mzansi peeps gushed over Ayanda Ncwane, with many people lauding her for never changing her fashion style.

oratilemonaheng said:

"A beauty."

choppachop_ lauded:

"Style and Grace as usual."

gribhfj added:

"Keep on shinning my dear Backward never foward ever."

smakancube gushed:

"Absolutely amazing! As always, you were looking great Sisi."

Ayanda Ncwane lives best life in Zanzibar

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ayanda Ncwane was on vacation in Zanzibar before heading to Lagos.

The businesswoman shared some photos that left her supporters gushing over her looks. However, some trolls questioned Ncwane's lighter complexion and accused her of bleaching her skin.

Just like how many suspected that she had a Brazillian Bottom Lift (BBL) looking at her recent photos.

