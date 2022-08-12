Businesswoman and reality TV star Ayanda Ncwane turns another year old today, August 12

She is well-known for being the late gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane's wife, as well as her appearance on Real Housewives of Durban

She rose to prominence on the hit reality show due to her fashion sense, as she is always able to pull off any outfit she wears

'RHOD' Ayanda Ncwane has been gifted with another year of life. She's turning 39 years old today. Image: @ayandancwane

Source: Instagram

Ayanda Ncwane, a Real Housewives of Durban cast member, is celebrating her birthday today. She is 39 years old, and in half of those years, she has never had a bad fashion moment.

The businesswoman is mostly dressed by her brother, Phupho Gumede, a fashion stylist, and she always looks stunning in whatever she wears.

Briefly News decided to compile four of her most elegant looks in celebration of the fashionista turning a year old.

1. Looking like royalty

She adorned the timeline in a white gown adorned with roses, as if she were royalty. She completed the look with a pearl necklace and a head net. Ayanda even referred to herself as a queen in her Instagram caption.

On Instagram Ayanda shared the following picture:

2. Blue looks good on Ayanda Ncwane

Mrs. Ncwane wore a blue dress that matched her shoes. She claimed she chose it because she was totally obsessed with the flamboyant sleeves. She even received praise for the look from renowned designer Rich Mnisi.

Ayanda posted the following on Instagram:

3. Black with a dash of pink

Ayanda wore Rich Mnisi's archive pink jacket, which she accessorised with a barrette. She claimed the barrette belongs to her mother.

The businesswoman shared the following snap on Instagram:

4. Lady in blonde

The businesswoman experimented with a new look by sporting short blonde hair. The elegant look emphasises her makeup and one-arm Maryzo shirt. Ayanda Ncwane said of her stunning appearance:

"They were right, blondes do have a different kind of fun .... ngazibonela ngo see Also @maryzodesigns this shirt escalated the fun from 50 to 100 real quick ‍♀️"

Ncwane shared the following stunning image on Instagram:

