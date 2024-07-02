Global site navigation

Tunisian Coach Nasreddine Nabi Proves He Has Fire in His Belly Ahead of His Arrival at Kaizer Chiefs
Football

Tunisian Coach Nasreddine Nabi Proves He Has Fire in His Belly Ahead of His Arrival at Kaizer Chiefs

by  Junior Bester 2 min read
  • Nasreddine Nabi, widely regarded as the incoming coach of Kaizer Chiefs, laid into a local journalist after losing his game in charge of Morrocan side FAR Rabat
  • The Tunisian coach cut a frustrated figure after his side lost 2-1 in the Moroccan Throne Cup final against rivals Raja Casablanca on Monday, 1 July 2024
  • Local fans took to social media to say Nabi's outburst is evidence of his passion, and they look forward to seeing his desire in the PSL next season

Nasreddine Nabi is close to being named as Kaizer Chiefs coach
Nasreddine Nabi oversaw his last match at Morrocan side FAR Rabat. Image: nabinasreddine
Source: Instagram

Incoming Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi waved goodbye to Morrocan football by attacking a local journalist after his final game for FAR Rabat.

The Tunisian coach lost 2-1 in the Moroccan Throne Cup final to Raja Casablanca, and he is expected to join the rest of his technical staff at Naturena.

Nasreddine Nabi gets heated with a Moroccan journalist

Nabi's outbusrt was confirmed in the tweet below:

According to a tweet by Mzansi journalist Austin Ditlhobolo, Nabi was unhappy with the media in attendance and was seen physically confronting a Moroccan journalist.

Nabi said:

"Don't hold me responsible. I am a coach with advanced degrees in coaching, and you can't talk to me about changes in this way."

Following his final match at Rabat, Nabi is expected to be announced as the new Chiefs coach for next season.

Fans recognise Nabi's passion

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to say Nabi's outburst proves his passion, and they cannot wait to see him in charge of the Soweto giants.

Samuel Motsai welcomed Nabi's rage:

"We need that anger at Chiefs; we have been too nice for the past ten years."

Mandlarh Troy Ngwenya defended Nabi:

"He's a human, just like us."

Onwabile Shuga Mkizwana called Nabi a bad loser:

"Big loser, this one."

Qhubekani Kunene is impressed:

"Now you know who you'll be dealing with."

Mahlodi Michael Ramphaka said Nabi had the right to be angry:

"It's a norm. If you are let down, what must you do?"

Kaizer Chiefs and Cavin Johnson part ways

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs and former interim coach Cavin Johnson have officially parted ways.

Johnson was expected to take over as the club's head of youth development, but following the changes made to the club's technical team, the decision was made to release Johnson.

