Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has welcomed new assistant Cedric Kaze with opens at the Soweto club

The Burundian coach worked with Nabi at Tanzanian club Young Africans, where they won four major titles

Local football fans shared Nabi’s excitement on social media as they backed the pair to guide Amakhosi to silverware

Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi is delighted to have new assistant coach Cerdic Kaze at Kaizer Chiefs.

Nabi said he and Kaze have a brotherly bond after winning four major titles at Tanzanian giants Young Africans, and he hopes they can bring success to Chiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has welcomed Cedric Kaze to the club as his new assistant. Image: KaizerChiefs/Twitter and officialcedrickaze/Instagram.

Source: UGC

While Kaze has yet to sign his contract with Chiefs, the Burundian coach was in attendance during their 4-0 victory over SuperSport United on Saturday, 19 October 2024.

Nasreddine Nabi welcomes Cedric Kaze

Nabi speaks about Kaze in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Nabi said Kaze will bring a lot to the club, while Chiefs’ legend Willard Katsande said the side must remain focused on winning silverware.

Nabi said:

“This is my brother. Cedric Kaze is my second assistant; we worked together at Young Africans. We won too many trophies with Young Africans. Very good moments and sometimes bad moments. He is a good guy with big experience and too many skills.”

Fans are excited

Amakhosi fans said on social media that they are excited to have Kaze at the club and believe he will help Nabi bring silverware back to Naturena.

Samuel Tshupo admires the relationship:

“He trusts his assistant.”

Olerile Isaac Babati is happy:

“Our coach is so happy.”

Bongani Mbonambi is excited:

“Great combination. They know exactly what they are looking for in the team.”

Anele Ace Ntlabati wants a long stay for Chiefs’ coaching staff:

“I think a two-year contract is not enough. Five years for this technical team will be good.”

Senzeni Manana has high hopes:

“The day Chiefs win a cup. The next day is a holiday.”

Nasreddine Nabi tops the earning list in the PSL

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is the highest-earning tactician in the PSL.

The Tunisian earns over R700 000 since joining Chiefs at the start of the 2024/2025 season and has made an impact after winning three of their last four official matches.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News