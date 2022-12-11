Kelly Rowland seems to be getting hospitable treatment from South Africans because she raved about the country

The singer took to social media platforms to post stunning pictures and called SA her second home

Local celebrities and fans reciprocated the love with touching comments and gave her a Mzansi name

Kelly Rowland posted about how fond she is of South Africa. Image: @kellykhumalo

Source: Instagram

Kelly Rowland is currently in the country for her second visit this year and has been singing praises about South African women, Cassper Nyovest, and now she has called SA her second home.

The former Destiny's Child member shot a campaign for Brutal Fruit earlier this year with Mzansi women and has credited them for falling in love with the country, reported News24.

A few days ago, Kelly sat down for an interview and gave Cassper Nyovest his flowers for being a stellar artist and putting up an amazing performance at the 2018 Global Citizen concert.

Simz Ngema Salamina Mosese and many other local celebrities gushed over the US star's recent post, and fans said her new Mzansi name is Kelebogile.

@TheMxolisi said:

"Kele, that’s your SA name now, short for Kelebogile, also taken from your name. We have a famous Kelly already and can’t afford to confuse you two beautiful ladies."

@polasederrick00 posted:

"Imagine her interview with Anele."

@SibusisoAugust_ suggested:

"Kelly Rowland please collaborate with local artists and drop Amapiano EP or album."

@MaupaCanny stated:

"It's about time you applied for South African citizenship."

@WingcraftersLLC mentioned:

"I swear you're my favourite Destiny Child. Your beauty and talent I've always felt were underrated."

@iamthe90sbabe posted:

"South Africans love you too so much right back."

@mbali_coza wrote:

"We love you kelly. What a beauty you are. Don’t you forget that."

@nhlanhla_mafu

"We love you so much here beautiful queen."

Kelly Rowland raves over Cassper Nyovest in viral interview, says she listens to Mufasa’s music

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is one of the best stars to ever come out of South Africa, even Kelly Rowland agrees. The former Destiny's Child star raved over the Amademoni hitmaker in a video circulating on social media.

The Coffee singer commended Mufasa for his fire performance at the 2018 Global Citizen. She said they saw the performance on the monitors and rushed to see who was performing.

