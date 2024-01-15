A South African woman on TikTok shared a video showing how she gets the most value out of her money when grocery shopping at Shoprite for just R500

Her impressive haul included fruits, vegetables, eggs, bread, cereal, and even cleaning supplies

Many viewers were impressed by her shopping skills and shared their own experiences with Shoprite

A woman got various foods and products at Shoprite recently. Image: @foodie_moments

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman showed how and where she gets the most value out of her money when grocery shopping.

Woman shows off Shoprite goodies

A TikTok video shared by @foodie__moment shows the woman unpacking various foods and items she bought at Shoprite for just R500.

The grocery haul features a 2L Coca-Cola bottle, apples, onions, bananas, carrots, bread, eggs, yoghurt, cereal, viennas, russians, apple cider vinegar and soap.

From veggies cereals to toiletries, this girl knows how to buy smart and get the most out of her money.

Watch the incredible video below:

Mzansi reacts to the grocery haul

Several netizens were impressed by the woman's haul and shared how, they enjoy shopping at Shoprite.

Unathi Fellots commented:

"Shoprite is my go-to grocery store, hey, but their meat is always bad."

Mimi McEar wrote:

"Me too, Shoprite helps me stick to my budget."

user1699673288331said:

"You should by jungle oats and make mursli from scratch, with oil or butter and honey ."

Tee_Dlamuka commented:

"I am wondering how much my son's grocery will cost for his lunch box, have to go this weekend."

CareBear16 said:

"Shoprite helps keep me in my budget love them."

ntokzin_20 replied:

"Mara go to Woolworths and you will come back with the carrots and onion."

Woman showcases what R3.3k got her at Makro

Briefly News previously reported that a Mzansi woman from Johannesburg recently went viral on TikTok after sharing what she R3 381 got her at Makro.

A TikTok video shared by @essydaplug shows the woman's fully loaded trolley in-store before switching to a clip of her back at home with all her goods and finds.

@essydaplug shows the long receipt before proceeding to reveal the items she bought at Makro.

Source: Briefly News