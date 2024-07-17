“Choosing Peace”: Students Spend Money on Food Instead of Groove, SA Reacts

Two friends at university chose to spend their money on something to eat instead of grooving the night away

From the video, they feasted on fast food and washed it down with a bottle of cooldrink they shared

A few other students took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the financial decision made

Students made an easy decision when it came to spending their money. Images: @iamthatmell

Source: TikTok

Two university buddies thought the best way to spend their cash was on delicious food instead of seeing it disappear on a fun night out.

Using the handle @iamthatmell on TikTok, the young woman (who, from her social media account, attends Rhodes University) shared a video of herself and her friend sitting on a bed in a room at the tertiary institution's student accommodation.

With the cell phone perched against a wall by the window sill to capture their activities, the ladies enjoyed the fast food and fizzy drinks the small town had to offer.

Explaining what they were doing, @iamthatmell wrote in the post:

"Me and my friend in uni spending our money on food instead of going to groove."

She also humorously commented on her financial situation, writing:

"Broke in terms of money and rich in terms of blessing."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to students' purchases

With over half a million people seeing the video, few – mainly students – took to the comment section to express their thoughts on the young ladies' decision to buy food and not hit the town.

@pakiforpresident said to @iamthatmell:

"Bold of you to assume I spend money at groove."

@olwethu_hlela left a comical response:

"Oh, we still went to groove, just not with our money."

Speaking on behalf of some students, @charmaine_leezway laughed and wrote:

"Us being proud of buying dessert instead of buying alcohol."

Giving a reason for the two ladies' financial decision, @ma.thabi told the online community:

"It's called choosing peace."

Source: Briefly News