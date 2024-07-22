A local woman showed people on the internet how much she paid when she received a measly 233.60kWh

Showing her receipt, the woman spent R1000 during the middle of the month, which took her by surprise

Internet users took to the video's comment section to express their thoughts on the amount paid and units received

The Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa, was criticised after a woman spent R1000 and received 233.60kWh. Images: @sambethe84 / X, jon11 / Getty Images

Source: UGC

A woman (and social media users) could not believe it when she spent four digits on electricity that wasn't even close to the amount she paid.

Content creator @jenna_original recently took to the platform X (formerly Twitter) to reshare a video of the perplexed woman who paid R1000 for prepaid electricity on 17 July. According to the clip, the woman received 233.60kWh credit units.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens react to electricity units

Hundreds of people took to the comment section to post their views on the amount spent on prepaid electricity.

Sharing a similar sad story, @leratolushaba wrote:

"R3000 got me 900.60kWh this month."

Talking about South Africa's Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa (who was to oversee the improvement of the electricity supply), a curious @Edagars4 asked:

"What is the minister fixing?"

@blaq_cartel added to the comments:

"We must reject this. Unacceptable."

@Inenekazi1 said to the woman:

"You must be on very high consumption, not domestic consumption."

@mbele_lnb told the online community:

"How much is a kWh, and what are the service fees?! A rhetorical question, but I stand in sympathy and solidarity with you. I received an @Eskom_SA utility bill on Friday morning that made my head spin like a bull seeing a red flag. They are taking us for a ride!"

@vin_scatch also shared their thoughts on the matter:

"We just hope the government will realise that if things go as they are, it’s not sustainable, even for the working class and the high-income earners. How on earth will R3000 give you less than 1000 units?"

SA critical as Electricity Minister marks 100 days of no load shedding

In a related article published earlier this month, Briefly News reported about the Electricity Minister and his department, who celebrated 100 consecutive days without implementing planned power cuts.

However, South Africans took a less celebratory and optimistic stance following the announcement, quashing it as hogwash. Numerous citizens noted that they'd experienced some form of load shedding in their areas.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News