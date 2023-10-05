Drake Drops Music Video for ‘8AM in Charlotte’ and Fans Go Wild: “Timestamp Drake Never Fails”
- American musician, Drake has released the video for his new song, 8AM In Charlotte
- The video features his son, Adonis Graham, who is drawing a picture at the beginning of the clip
- His fans were crazy about the new single, identifying it by just seeing the timestamp on the track's name
Award-winning rapper Drake has released a music video for 8AM in Charlotte on Thursday, 5 October, ahead of his upcoming album, For All the Dogs.
Drake drops 8AM in Charlotte on Twitter
The song that Drake posted on his Instagram was reshared on the X app, formerly known as Twitter, on @OVOSound, and captioned the video featuring his son, Adonis Graham:
"8AM IN CHARLOTTE"
Here is the teaser of the video below:
Social media buzzes over 8AM In Charlotte
Tweeps went crazy over the Hotline Bling hitmaker's song that broke the internet:
@Themba_Taylor said:
"Confirmation that the album gon snap."
@iamSureshParmar affirmed:
"Drake doesn’t have a bad song."
@thesheddyking agreed:
"Timestamp Drake never fails."
@CryptoHotep quoted:
“I’m not saying I’m the best at what I do/ But it’s me against whoever wants to lose.”
@_TaBoris added:
“That’s why ya people not believing ya.. they all leaving ya”
@JessicaOkeke18 was excited:
"When there’s a timestamp and a location, you just know that Drizzy bout to go crazy."
@kiloramirezzz recalled:
"Whenever Drake has a time stamp on the name of the song, it's gonna be fire. 9AM in Dallas is still my favourite song."
@ParisHg_21 was optimistic:
"I wish more rappers can ride on this beat yo... It's so addictive Drake coming hot."
@ohits_sxo
“I’m preaching to the dogs about cleaning their images” but yet wearing a shirt that says hate survivor seriously."
