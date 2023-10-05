American musician, Drake has released the video for his new song, 8AM In Charlotte

The video features his son, Adonis Graham, who is drawing a picture at the beginning of the clip

His fans were crazy about the new single, identifying it by just seeing the timestamp on the track's name

Drake has dropped the music video for his new track, '8AM in Charlotte'. Images: Price Williams

Award-winning rapper Drake has released a music video for 8AM in Charlotte on Thursday, 5 October, ahead of his upcoming album, For All the Dogs.

Drake drops 8AM in Charlotte on Twitter

The song that Drake posted on his Instagram was reshared on the X app, formerly known as Twitter, on @OVOSound, and captioned the video featuring his son, Adonis Graham:

"8AM IN CHARLOTTE"

Here is the teaser of the video below:

Social media buzzes over 8AM In Charlotte

Tweeps went crazy over the Hotline Bling hitmaker's song that broke the internet:

@Themba_Taylor said:

"Confirmation that the album gon snap."

@iamSureshParmar affirmed:

"Drake doesn’t have a bad song."

@thesheddyking agreed:

"Timestamp Drake never fails."

@CryptoHotep quoted:

“I’m not saying I’m the best at what I do/ But it’s me against whoever wants to lose.”

@_TaBoris added:

“That’s why ya people not believing ya.. they all leaving ya”

@JessicaOkeke18 was excited:

"When there’s a timestamp and a location, you just know that Drizzy bout to go crazy."

@kiloramirezzz recalled:

"Whenever Drake has a time stamp on the name of the song, it's gonna be fire. 9AM in Dallas is still my favourite song."

@ParisHg_21 was optimistic:

"I wish more rappers can ride on this beat yo... It's so addictive Drake coming hot."

@ohits_sxo

“I’m preaching to the dogs about cleaning their images” but yet wearing a shirt that says hate survivor seriously."

