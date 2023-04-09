Winning big was the theme of yesterday's iconic UFC middleweight championship after Israel Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira

Rapper Drake was celebrating Adesanya's big win after the rapper bet on the fighter and won over R32.M

There were congratulations all around as many netizens expressed joy for both the rapper and the middleweight champion

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

When Israel Adesanya returned to the UFC Middleweight Championship with a knockout victory over Alex Pereira, nobody was more ecstatic than Drake. He placed a large wager on the fight and won a fortune.

Drake bets on Israel Adesanya's knockout in the UFC match and wins big. Image: @champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

The rapper bet over R7 Million that Adesanya would defeat his opponent via knockout. He won over R32 million and is undoubtedly doing the happy dance.

Drake put over R25.M on the fight in total

Drake's wager on the UFC Championship amounted to more than just his bet on the knockout. Only a portion of the rapper's R25 million bet was placed on Israel's victory, which paid off big time.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Check out the Tweet here:

Israel Adesanya has successfully defended his middleweight title

The fight's victor, in particular, can take great pride in the big win. The triumphant fighter was able to reclaim his throne.

SuperSport recently published an article reminding readers that the Nigerian-born champion had twice lost to Pereira. In November last year, he lost the UFC middleweight title to the Brazilian fighter. So, this victory meant a lot to the winner.

Both men fought impressively, but Adesanya's superior strategic tactic ultimately won him the championship. A moment of great pride, without a doubt.

Netizens were quick to comment on Drakes's win

@shaneyyricch was a little sore about how things went:

"I need a refund for my 10k bet on Adesanya."

@FoodDingo wondered how he got so much:

"What currency is he betting In? British pounds?"

@MuiruMark came with jokes:

@Preshbuddy took a dig:

"He has won for the first time."

'Black Panther' actor Michael B. Jordan says Drake is better than Jay-Z and Tupac, hip-hop heads disagree

Drake is currently unstoppable in terms of success. Even renowned actor Michael B. Jordan agrees.

According to Briefly News, the actor from Black Panther reportedly thinks Drake is the best rapper today.

Even though Tupac and Jay-Z were other options, he chose Drake in an interview with Complex. When asked to explain his decision, the actor claimed that Drake is more popular with his generation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News