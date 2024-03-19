Drake recently vowed to bless a pregnant fan with R475K at one of his concerts

The woman held up a sign in the crowd asking if Drizzy would be her rich baby daddy, and he gladly obliged

The gesture warmed many hearts, with some peeps even planning to attend a Drake concert for some blessings too

Drake promised to help a pregnant fan out with some money. Images: champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

Drake recently made another kind gesture and vowed to give a fan some money. A pregnant woman attended the rapper's concert and held up a sign asking him to be her rich baby daddy, and he promised to make it happen and then some!

Drake makes a pregnant woman's day

Drake's controversies and being caught sliding into baddies' DMs often take the attention away from all the good things he does.

Like in his God's Plan music video, Drizzy made another person's day by vowing to help them out with some money.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user DailyLoud, the OVO rapper was seen on stage reading out a pregnant fan's sign at his concert asking him to be her rich baby daddy:

"I’m five months pregnant, can you be my rich baby daddy?"

The rapper responded by saying:

"First of all, I don't want to offend your real baby daddy. But I would love to get you out of the pits and put you somewhere safe, like VIP; we can't have you getting pushed around.

"Second of all, I’d love to give you $25,000 so you can be a rich baby mama."

Peeps react to Drake's kind gesture

The sweet gesture warmed fans' hearts, and many showed love to Drake:

MichaelRippe said:

"Love to see it. Drake is always giving back and doing cool stuff for the people. Much respect."

Bigmellbiz showed love to Drake:

"That's a good gesture from Champagne Papi; he is the realest baby daddy ever."

CoadedIBK gushed over Drake:

"Aww! That's so sweet of him."

Meanwhile, some netizens vowed to attend a Drake concert to help them get out of the trenches:

twXXtybird said

"I'm always at all the wrong places at all the wrong times."

_therealtk wrote:

"I need to go to see Drake; that boy has turned into Oprah."

Mompha_Gives joked:

"Time to get pregnant and go to a Drake concert."

