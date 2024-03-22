Drake showed fans how intense his shows get when he wrung out sweat from his shirt

The You & The 6 hitmaker left fans stunned by the amount of sweat that came from his shirt

Unsurprisingly, peeps did not find the video disgusting and hinted that they'd gladly catch the sweat

Drake showed fans his post-show routine by wringing sweat from his shirt after a performance. Images: champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

Drake has been touring for some time now since the release of his recent project, and gave fans a glimpse of how hard it gets on stage. The famed sports better shared a video wringing sweat from his shirt and received mixed reactions.

Drake shows how much he sweats on stage

"You know how sticky it gets!"

Ever wondered how Drake unwinds after an intense performance? Well, the One Dance hitmaker gave netizens a close look into his post-show routine, sweat and all.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Taking to his Instagram page, the rapper shared a video from his last show that was also graced by fellow rapper, J. Cole.

Speaking of J. Cole, the two received some hectic subliminal disses from Kendrick Lamar, who decided that he'd rather fight than share the rap reigns with them.

Back to Drake, the rapper posted a clip wringing out sweat from his shirt - yes, you read that right - after a show; slide to frame four:

Peeps react to Drake's sweaty video

It seems many netizens were thrilled and ready to catch Drake's sweat with their mouths open:

hamiltonsbizzle said:

"I’m afraid that if I speak what’s on my mind, people will think I’m weird."

JIWOOVlE wrote:

"And I'll be there catching every last drop."

bradyanagrande admitted:

"I would drink it."

Like his attempt at trying to shoot his shot at a baddie, others didn't find Drake's video amusing and called him out for his behaviour:

gaylorgirlblog was repulsed:

"This is the nastiest thing I have ever seen in my life."

ratedpaulie said:

"This is disgusting."

Marslamute posted:

"I don’t think this is as attractive as he thinks it is."

Drake spoils pregnant fan at his show

In more Drake updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper's video spoiling a pregnant woman at one of his shows.

The lady jokingly asked Drizzy to be her rich baby daddy, and his response was more than what fans were expecting.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News