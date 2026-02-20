The South Africa national rugby union team have established a sustained era of supremacy in the global game in recent seasons, capturing consecutive Rugby World Cup crowns and holding firm at the summit of the world rankings.

Under the stewardship of Rassie Erasmus, this accomplished cohort now has its sights set on preserving that stranglehold, with ambitions of securing an unprecedented third straight world title in 2027.

During a recent segment on the Hits Different, two former England internationals weighed in on where both the Springboks and Erasmus rank in the pantheon of rugby’s all-time greats.

Setting the modern standard

Former England prop David Flatman — who also enjoyed distinguished club spells with Saracens F.C. and Bath Rugby — was particularly emphatic in his admiration for Erasmus and his side.

Flatman suggested that should Erasmus guide South Africa to a third World Cup triumph, his legacy would be beyond dispute, arguing that such an achievement would cement him as the greatest in the sport’s history.

He further observed that South Africa appear more comfortable absorbing occasional setbacks than their long-time rivals New Zealand national rugby union team. In his view, the Springboks are prepared to concede matches between major tournaments if it serves a broader developmental purpose, using defeats as tactical and structural learning opportunities.

Flatman also noted the team’s tactical evolution. While traditionally associated with imposing physicality and direct power — hallmarks often simplistically labelled as “classic South African DNA” — the current iteration offers far greater tactical nuance. The physical edge remains omnipresent across the squad, from towering forwards to smaller, combative figures such as Faf de Klerk, whose aggression and intensity belie his stature.

Further endorsement of Erasmus

Elsewhere, former Ireland and Munster Rugby scrum-half Conor Murray reflected on his experience working under Erasmus during the coach’s stint in Ireland.

Murray described Erasmus as an exceptional leader and expressed regret that their time together at Munster was brief. He suggested that with an additional season or two, the province could have converted their near-misses into silverware, believing they were on the verge of building something genuinely special under his guidance.

